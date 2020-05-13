PHOTO: DevVrat Jadon

Developing team synergy was difficult enough when everyone was in the same office, but keeping a sense of cohesion when more and more workers are forced to work from home is a different beast entirely.

The world of marketing has always been deeply collaborative, and COVID-19 isn’t going to change that. Businesses still need to get their message out there successfully, so marketing teams need to effectively work together to make that happen. Companies looking to keep their marketing team firing on all cylinders need to update their remote work playbook to include the tools their team needs.

Working From Home Might Require a New Toolset

The apps and platforms that help your business operate while in a central office might not work as well once workers start heading home. If you’re looking to connect your marketing teammates wherever they are in the world, start by looking at these tools:

1. Trello

Trello has long been a popular project management tool, but it’s taken the edge over some of its competitors during the current crisis. Its readable interface and easy-to-use task manager makes it easy for anyone to develop a quick understanding of where certain projects are and what they can do to help.

One of Trello’s biggest assets is its “power-up” implementations. Power-ups are simple programs that can add functionality to your existing Trello board, such as integrating different apps like Slack. Trello has even published a list of the best power-ups for remote teams, ensuring that your marketing department has everything it needs to succeed going forward.

2. Miro

At a first glance, Miro looks a lot like Trello with its bright colors and simple designs. Whereas Trello is specifically geared toward project management and workflow optimization, Miro is more open-ended. Businesses looking for a platform that allows them to collaborate in a number of different ways — whether it’s via digital meetings or brainstorming sessions — need look no further than Miro.

Miro comes with a set of pre-designed templates designed to promote teamwork from a distance.

While project management tools are necessary for a company to function, it’s important to have another space for more creative and free forms of collaboration — especially in a field as focused on innovative thinking as marketing.

3. Zoom

Nearly every workplace that’s gone remote has had to deal with Zoom in some capacity. While other video conferencing platforms exist, Zoom remains the go-to for many businesses. At the end of the day, marketers need a way to communicate face to face with one another, with other team leaders or with clients. The introduction of Zoom 5.0 and its added security features seems to have made Zoom the gold standard for face-to-face contact while remote.

4. Zapier

No matter what platforms you sign up for to help remote work easier, you’re going to need a way to connect them. Zapier allows you to create simple tools that connect your various applications, such as automatically taking files shared through Dropbox and adding them to your company’s Google Drive.

Research done by Zapier has shown that the majority of American workers are now working from home, but more prefer working in the office. In order to recreate the dynamic feel of office life, in which files can easily be shared and tasks easily linked together, Zapier’s workflow tools are crucial for making life easy for your marketing team.

5. Polly.ai

Being a marketer is more than just getting your work done — it’s about being able to work together to promote a brand effectively. Polly.ai may not be as business-focused as the other entries on this list, but it can be just as important.

While Polly.ai was originally designed as a platform for holding online polls, it’s evolved into much more. The platform can host various team-strengthening activities, such as games or celebrations, making it easier for your team to maintain personal and emotional connections in a professional environment. Working from home can be isolating, but Polly.ai can help bring your workers together.

6. Okta

When your marketing team is in the office, it can rely on the strength of your in-house cybersecurity or the expertise of your IT team to keep things running smoothly. When those staffers head home, the story’s not so simple.

Okta helps lock down your business’s platforms and logins by giving each employee a single sign-on that allows him or her to access every tool necessary to his or her role. From streamlining the login process to making password management easier, Okta is a powerful platform whose integration processes make it a viable option for businesses that were forced home quickly.

No marketing team wants to be working fully remote all the time, but many no longer have the choice. To keep your business’s outreach moving forward, you need to promote the success of your marketing department as much as possible — and these tools are a good place to start.