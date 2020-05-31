This week on CMSWire, we time-traveled to the 1980s, when MTV ruled the airwaves, leg warmers were the height of fashion and marketers embraced segmentation. MTV doesn’t play music videos anymore and nobody would be caught dead wearing leg warmers — so how come so many marketers still consider segmentation king?
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- The '80s Called, They Want Their Marketing Strategy Back Aaron Radden | May 28
Is segmentation really still a viable marketing strategy?
- Facebook's Workplace Enters Video Meetings Competition With Workplace Rooms Angela Ashenden | May 26
In case you need another video conference app to download--will this be worthy of a “care” react?
- Using a CDP as a CRM Misses the Point – and the Potential Sherene Hilal | May 26
When you scratch the surface of complaints against CDPs, you'll find a two-sided problem.
- Why Taking on More Strategic Risk Can Be Fuel for Growth Matt Kunkel | May 29
“Risk” doesn’t need to be a bad thing. Here’s why it might benefit your organization.
- SaaS Marketers: Tap Into the Value of Tech Partner Programs Jillian Hufford | May 28
Cloud computing ushered in a new approach to acquiring and using technology. Marketers of SaaS solutions have yet to adjust their approach accordingly.
- Why Flexible Working Will Be the ‘New Normal’ David Roe | May 28
You may have to go back to the office, but it looks like employers may be less wary of telecommuting.
- How Has the Customer Journey Shifted? Phil Britt | May 27
More than ever, customers are dictating the path they take. It’s up to companies to encourage that freedom.
- Microsoft Build 2020 Unveils the Evolution of Lists Jed Cawthorne | May 27
Why so much excitement about a feature based on one introduced nearly two decades ago?
- Planning Your Post-Pandemic Digital Workplace Sam Marshall | May 28
Which of the three categories will your business fit in?
- 2 Years Later: How Has GDPR Affected Your Marketing? Dom Nicastro | May 28
The dust has settled, the permissions sorted: two years on, what kind of impact did the GDPR have on marketers?
