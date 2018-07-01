Hey, tiny dancer! In case you missed it last week, our readers were fired up about seven trends driving blockchain forward, expanding its scope beyond cryptocurrency. We also found out Google is going through some major rebranding for Google AdWords and DoubleClick to ... wait for it … Google Ads. You can read more about the implications of the shift in the second article, below. Check out all of this and much more with our weekly recap of articles, resources and events.
- 7 Trends Driving Blockchain Forward
By David Roe | Jun 25, 2018
Reaching beyond cryptocurrency.
- Google Rebrands AdWords and DoubleClick to Google Ads
By Pierre DeBois | Jun 28, 2018
“Google shook up the digital advertising world this week when it announced it would rebrand its DoubleClick and AdWords products as part of sweeping reorganization of its digital ads platform.”
- The Digital Workplace Is Not an IT Project
By Oscar Berg | Jun 26, 2018
Beware the consequences of ignoring end users.
- How to Improve Business Processes with Office 365
By Joelle Farley | Jun 25, 2018
Matching the right tools to the right business process.
- What Is Cross-Device Identification and How Can Marketers Use It?
By Dom Nicastro | Jun 27, 2018
Cross-Device Identification (XDID) will be a step up from cookies.
- Understanding The Role Of Artificial Intelligence In The Digital Workplace
By David Roe | Jun 28, 2018
Digital workers are frustrated.
- IaaS vs PaaS vs SaaS Cloud Computing Architectures Compared
By Kaya Ismail | Jun 26, 2018
Not to be confused with sass.
- 7 Books to Help New Managers Develop Effective Leadership Skills
By Steffen Maier | Jun 28, 2018
Leaders motivate, train and drive change.
- How Bots Are Streamlining the HR Recruitment Process
By David Coleman | Jun 27, 2018
“Based on analysis of several HR departments, I believe that by 2022, automation will replace 24 percent of HR jobs.”
- Advocacy vs. Community: What's the Difference?
By Carrie Melissa Jones | Jun 26, 2018
Differences in three key areas.
- July 3 — TechNOVA Connected Customer London 2018
- July 9 — Future Networks Summit Chicago 2018
- July 10 — Culture Summit San Francisco 2018
- September 24 — Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018