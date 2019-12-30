Readers of our most popular digital marketing content cared about privacy, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and social media strategies in 2019. Put those popular articles together, and you've got digital marketers that want to utilize intelligent technology in hot marketing areas like social media but in a way that respects customer data privacy.

Without further ado, we present CMSWire's top 10 digital marketing articles:

Let's face it: Fully engaged customers spend more and stay around longer. Therefore customer marketing is going to play an increasingly important role in how B2B companies do business in the near future.

Marketers have had to contend with challenges stemming from SEO for greater than 20 years now. According to HubSpot’s State of Inbound 2018 report, 61% of marketers feel improving SEO and growing their organic presence is the top inbound marketing priority.

Marketing technology has evolved rapidly over the past decade, with one of the most exciting developments being the creation of publicly-available, cost-effective cognitive APIs by companies like Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet, Amazon and others.

Mary Meeker’s highly-anticipated Internet Trends report was released. Within it were some takeaways from marketers in the areas of mobile, omnichannel experiences, ecommerce, voice technologies, consumer product recommendations and others. Here is what you need to know.

It was April 2019 and the clock was ticking on the next major mandate for customer data privacy and protection, scheduled then to arrive in just a few months. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) officially goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, yet many businesses are still sleeping at the switch.

Jaws dropped when IBM announced it was selling its commerce and marketing cloud business to investment firm Centerbridge Partners.

Some studies and digital marketing thought leaders are finding that social media is losing its mojo. To delve deeper into this issue we got in touch with a range of marketers to gauge their views on the health of social media marketing going into 2020.

More than 26,000 descended upon the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center in September for HubSpot's annual INBOUND conference. The annual conference has nearly doubled in growth since 2015. We were on hand to catch the latest news from the marketing automation and CRM company.

With the help of leading industry experts, we define what surprise and delight marketing is, what forms it can take and how this marketing tactic is being used in the field.

What’s the most valuable social media platform for many B2B marketers? Here’s the answer that won’t shock you: LinkedIn.