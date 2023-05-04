Today’s B2B buyers want more self-service e-commerce, and B2B companies are responding. Last year, the sales that occurred on B2B e-commerce sites and apps grew 19% to nearly $2 trillion.

Digital Commerce 360’s 2023 Ecommerce in Manufacturing & Distribution Report is the most detailed study of US manufacturing and distribution – and the way online purchasing plays a role in these industries.This report is packed with the research and data you need to put effective digital strategies in place, harness the lessons learned from companies and executives who have overcome major challenges and be adequately prepared for continuing sales expansion and productivity.

For more commentary or a press copy of the report, please reach out to [email protected]





Key facts from the report:

U.S. manufacturers and distributors grew total B2B sales in 2022 to $14.89 billion

Total B2B sales grew 15.4% in 2022

Manufacturers grew B2B digital commerce sales by about 15% in 2022

Distributors grew e-commerce 25% in 2022

Caterpillar’s e-commerce parts sales now exceed $2 billion annually

63% of manufacturers will increase their spending on digital technology in 2023

Sales for Grainger’s Zoro.com e-commerce site surpassed $1 billion for the first time in a 12-month period

75% of Grainger orders in the U.S. originate through a digital channel

59% of manufacturers use EDI and digital marketing tools to generate more leads and sales





Analysis included in the report:

Executive summary on US manufacturing and distribution – and the B2B e-commerce market today

10+ charts and graphs packed with all-new industry data

A detailed review of what manufacturers need to succeed in B2B e-commerce

2022 online growth for manufacturers and distributors, with exclusive findings from a B2B buyer survey

Manufacturer case studies: Caterpillar, Xometry, Kraft Heinz

Distributor case studies: Amazon Business, Global Industrial, PartsBase

If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL: https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/





About Digital Commerce 360 research

Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.



Contact:

Allison Balow

Digital Commerce 360

email us here



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube