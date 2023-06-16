Movable Ink, the AI-powered personalized content platform, today announced the launch of Movable Ink AI, a unified suite of AI models that optimize every customer experience for increased lifetime value.

Unveiled at Think Summit, the premier technology and AI conference for marketers, the company showcased its new GPT-4 powered Generation model as part of a suite of four artificial intelligence models. The four models take an ensemble approach to content personalization by leveraging a combination of machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI to analyze each customer and individualize every experience. Over 662 billion AI-powered experiences have been delivered by Movable Ink in the past twelve months.

“We’re proud to launch our new GPT model as part of our cutting-edge AI suite,” said Movable Ink CEO Vivek Sharma. “It is a powerful complement to our AI Prediction, Vision, and Insights models, all working seamlessly together to empower marketers while simultaneously delighting customers—a win-win for brands everywhere. We’re ushering in a fundamentally different approach to email, allowing marketers to truly understand and take action on customers' individual needs.”

Movable Ink AI includes the following models, each leveraging distinct technologies to address key business challenges:

Generation Model: Available in Closed Beta, Movable Ink’s Generation Model leverages GPTto help marketers create and scale subject lines that align with existing content—increasing the likelihood of customers opening their emails.

Prediction Model: Analyze customer behaviors, preferences, and campaign data to predict and automate messages end-to-end—from applying the ideal messaging frequency for each customer, to selecting creative, and specifying send-time—to maximize engagement for each individual.

Vision Model: Leverage computer vision andnatural language processing (NLP) to detect, classify, and tag various visual and text elements from content. By uncovering patterns, marketers can better understand what creative elements are most effective and adjust strategies accordingly.

Insights Model: Build a unique profile for every customer based on a distribution of evolving tastes and engagement data. Utilize these insights to predict and report on what's effective and resonating.

Movable Ink customers, such as Lands’ End, have already harnessed the power of the company's AI capabilities to achieve scalable personalization. With a vast customer base of over 6 million addressable customers and a weekly volume of 60 million emails, they recognized the significance of personalization and sought assistance in achieving scalability.

"We have already witnessed notable successes in terms of human workload capacity and personalization at scale," said Sarah Rasmusen, Chief Innovation Officer at Lands’ End.

"Moving forward, continuing to leverage AI within our team is an unequivocal step in the right direction," Sarah stated. "It empowers us to innovate faster, better, and smarter, enabling us to make a profound impact on how we engage with our customers and rapidly penetrate new markets, for instance."



It’s a new era of personalization with tools that drive human-centered marketing. Using highly sophisticated AI models, Movable Ink equips marketers to deliver on the promise of true personalization at every point in the customer journey.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world’s most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with over 500 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com.



