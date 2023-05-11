Noteable , the collaborative, AI-enabled data platform, has announced the launch of its Noteable Notebooks ChatGPT plugin, providing access to computational notebooks with exploratory analysis, visualization, machine learning, and data manipulation capabilities for everyone, regardless of skill level.

Noteable is revolutionizing data workflows for the first time by empowering everyone to create data-driven documents using only a written prompt. It's as easy as describing to ChatGPT the data it should work with, the analysis required, the techniques to explore, and how it should be brought together in a data-driven document. As a result, Noteable's customers will receive an entire collaborative and interactive notebook, empowering every stakeholder with data and inviting collaboration.

"Using natural language democratizes notebooks. By reducing the coding syntax barrier, everyone can successfully transform data into knowledge. At Noteable, we've integrated generative AI to be a powerful assistant to you and your organization. The greatest thing about this technology is it makes coding more inclusive and enables everyone to share and build upon their ideas and their data," said Carol Willing, VP of Engineering at Noteable, a three-time Python Steering Council member, a Python Core Developer, PSF Fellow, and a Project Jupyter core contributor.

In the past, technical skills were required to work with data notebooks. Beyond knowing how to code, systems administration experience was needed to set up the environment, install libraries, and manage your project with rudimentary user interfaces. Many people have already used notebooks for exciting work from Data Science to ETL. Now, the only prerequisite to building a complex notebook is an idea.

As a ChatGPT plugin, millions of users will be exposed to the power of computational notebooks and be able to use Noteable's plugin functionality in combination with other plugins in the ChatGPT ecosystem.

Data teams always benefit from simpler tooling and functionality. With this integration, By enabling ChatGPT as a "pair programmer" Noteable makes next-generation workflows possible and finally eliminates the barriers between data teams that remained the last mile that data-driven organizations struggled with.

"With the Noteable Notebooks ChatGPT plugin, AI becomes a member of your team and empowers a new level of access to data and data collaboration. For data teams and engineers, the plugin will 10x efficiency and output, positioning stakeholders at all levels of the organization to make data-informed decisions more quickly," said Kyle Kelley, Chief Architect at Noteable and Core Developer of the IPython/Jupyter project and Steering Committee Member of Project Jupyter.

The ChatGPT plugin joins Noteable's existing support for the Modern Data Stack and its no-code data visualization to give users the power to build data-driven documents using code, UI, or fully automatic features like Data Prism to generate visual insights from your data. ChatGPT is already available to individual users, and Noteable also offers personalized ChatGPT Plugin servers for internal use as part of its deployment options and customer-managed offering.

Click here to watch a short demo and witness the power of the Noteable Notebooks ChatGPT plugin.

About Noteable

Noteable is the data workspace where teams across expertise - from the data curious to data experts - explore data, exchange ideas, and share impactful stories. Noteable created the most collaborative notebook experience making data easily accessible, usable, and valuable to everyone. For more information, visit www.noteable.io and follow @noteable_io on Twitter.

