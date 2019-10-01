PHOTO: Darren Chan

Acquia has announced an agreement to receive a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners, which essentially translates into the investment company purchasing Acquia for a colossal $1 billion. The investment will enable the open-source digital experience company to continue growing its presence in the digital experience platform space. “Vista shares our belief that the DXP market is ripe for disruption and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate our plans,” said Michael Sullivan, Acquia CEO.

Acquia’s press release noted that Acquia will “continue to operate independently”.

This announcement came shortly after being named to the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth consecutive year and acquiring the first enterprise-grade, low-code Drupal website builder.

WordPress 5.3 Beta 1 Now Available

WordPress 5.3 Beta 1 is now available and features many new enhancements. The updates include:

Default Theme: version 5.3 introduces a new default theme called Twenty Twenty, based on the previously released Chaplin theme.

version 5.3 introduces a new default theme called Twenty Twenty, based on the previously released Chaplin theme. Block Editor: twelve Gutenberg plugins are being merged into version 5.3, which brings a number of improvements and new features to the block editor from small interfaces fixes to API updates.

twelve Gutenberg plugins are being merged into version 5.3, which brings a number of improvements and new features to the block editor from small interfaces fixes to API updates. Admin Interface: the design and accessibility teams have been working together to improve the UI of the entire WP Admin Interface.

the design and accessibility teams have been working together to improve the UI of the entire WP Admin Interface. PHP 7.4: WordPress version 5.3 will support PHP 7.4, which will be released later this year.

The WordPress 5.2.3 security and maintenance release is also available. It’s highly recommended to upgrade to this latest release until the next major release — WordPress 5.3 — which is scheduled for November 2019.

Bloomreach Announces B2B Search & Merchandising Connector

Bloomreach has announced a B2B Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud that allows users to integrate site search and AI-powered merchandising tools into the B2B commerce environment. Capabilities include personalized search, B2B semantic understanding, multilingual support, and intelligent analytics tools. The new connector is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

On September 20, Bloomreach released brXM v13.4, the final minor release of the 13 series which provides expanded feature functionality for customers and prospects.

Key New Features for Developers:

Improved CRISP logging of outgoing requests

Improved SPA SDKs for React & Angular

New CKEditor plugin — enables iframes by default

New OpenUI example projects

Kitchen Sink Plugin Installer

Key New Features for End Users

Automatic image cropping on upload

Manageable selection field support in Visual Editing

Release and Documentation can be found here.

More Open Source CMS News

A Liferay community member has created a free video-based training course for Liferay Portal called Mastering Liferay. Registration remains open for Liferay’s DEVCON 2019, the annual developer conference featuring over 40 in-depth technical sessions and workshops.

Joomla version 3.9.12 is now available. The release fixes a security vulnerability and dozens of minor bugs. The community continues development on Joomla 3.10 and 4.0.

In other news, Tiki 18.4, 19.2, and 20.1 have been released while Tiki 12.x closes in on its end of life.

Finally, Magnolia CMS has released no less than four maintenance releases, for all versions of the platform. Magnolia CMS users can now download Magnolia CMS versions 6.1.2, 5.7.5, 5.6.12 and 5.5.15.