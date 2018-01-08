PHOTO: James Sutton

On Dec. 7, 2017, Netlify announced its open source Netlify CMS project had hit version 1.0, boasting a fully-redesigned UI, a new media library and identity management.

Mathias Biilmann, CEO of Netlify, told CMSWire Netlify 1.0, “provides an open source alternative to the rising number of proprietary headless CMS offerings that enable how developers actually work today — in Git and increasingly decoupling the front and back end.”

According to Billmann, Netlify’s feature set can be summarized as:

Netlify won’t dictate your workflow or toolchain. Users can use their preferred build tool, static site generator, CDN and Git platform.

Netlify is a single page React app. You can create custom-styled previews, UI widgets, and editor plugins or add backends to support different Git platform APIs.

Netlify is supported by a growing community with 3,500 stars on GitHub and 60 regular contributors.

Moreover, Netlify CMS 1.0 —- which integrates with pre-configured templates from Hugo and Gatsby — brings about a totally rewritten markdown editor along with general bug fixes and improvements being thrown into the mix.

Coveo

Coveo was also active in December, announcing the early access of Coveo on Elasticsearch.

With this new index-agnostic version of its artificial intelligence-powered search solution, organizations can now run Coveo, with all the same capabilities and benefits, on top of the world-renowned open source index, Elasticsearch.

Coveo helps enterprises to add content from across their organization to their Elasticsearch index with more than 30 pre-built connectors — from Sitecore to Salesforce.

Further features of Coveo, which can now be leveraged in tandem with the Elasticsearch features, include:

Rapid configuration and deployment.

Automatic relevance tuning of search results through machine-learning.

Unification of all content regardless of where it sits.

Extendable and customizable with open source projects or custom code.

Coveo will sit on top of their self-hosted or cloud-based instance of Elasticsearch without altering it, allowing them to retain ownership and control.

TYPO3

TYPO3 has launched V9.0 of its enterprise CMS, bringing about UI changes and improvements for content editors.

For instance, TYPO3 has introduced a revamped page tree interface that enables users to remove ExtJS from TYPO3 completely. According to the announcement, the page tree is, “based on SVGs and features super fast rendering times.”

Furthermore, editors and integrators will experience more modal boxes appearing in the backend of TYPO3, an update that seeks to help them keep their focus content and its context.

Other features of TYPO3 V9.0 include:

A re-designed View module.

Composer improvements.

An extension scanner.

Direct access to the ‘System Maintenance Area’ from the TYPO3 backend.

More Open Source Headlines

Drupal’s founder Dries Buytaert used his social influence, as well as the Drupal community, to drive support for Net Neutrality throughout December 2017.

“Rolling back net neutrality regulations means that ISPs could charge website owners to make their website faster than others. This threatens the very idea of the open web, which guarantees an unfettered and decentralized platform to share and access information. This could also hurt startups as they now have to raise money to pay for ISP fees or fear being relegated to the 'slow lane,'” he told the Drupal community via the Drupal blog.

In other news, dotCMS is preparing to host a webinar discussing marketer’s needs for less code-centric customer orchestration platforms on Jan. 25.