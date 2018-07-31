Great web design and a memorable shopping experience are two highly critical factors that contribute to a successful eCommerce business. In a report by Barn2 Media, approximately 42 percent of eCommerce sites are powered by WordPress. One notable reason as to why WordPress has such a significant marketshare is due to the vast array of specialist premium eCommerce themes that are available — not to mention, the open source nature of WordPress allows eCommerce companies to tinker with the design to no end. But with so many eCommerce WordPress themes to choose from, it’s easy to sink time into hunting down the perfect theme for your eCommerce venture.

In this article, we turned to Themeforest to identify the top six user-rated eCommerce WordPress themes. All the themes on this list are 5-star rated, having received a minimum of 25 reviews.

Puca lets you choose from over 300+ page templates, including 11+ templates for shop pages and 10+ for product pages. The theme comes with many UX features such as product comparisons, product sales countdown, product wishlists and one-page checkout and multi-payment methods.

The Puca theme is fully responsive and also features a Vertical Menu. The theme comes pre-installed with many premium plugins including WPBakery Visual Composer, Revolution Slider and WooCommerce Product Filter.

Price: $39

The UX Shop WordPress eCommerce theme is 100% fully responsive and retina ready. The theme comes with a number of premium plugins, including the WPML plugin which allows you to create a multilingual eCommerce site. Other plugins include Mega Main Menu, Visual Composer, Revolution Slider and Ninja Forms.

This theme also allows you to set a different page cover for each page; for example, product page, blog post, product category page, and so forth.

Price: $75

Hermes is a fully responsive WordPress eCommerce theme that is powered by the Redux framework, which brings you Google fonts and unlimited color options. The theme comes with an Ajax Shopping Cart, enabling your customers to quickly add items to the shopping cart without page reloads, as well as Product Quick Views. The theme also allows you to add a popup form for your newsletter or latest discount code, too.

Price: $69

BoxShop comes with over 8+ unique homepage layouts which are suitable for a multitude of sectors including supermarkets, shoes, glasses, electronics and fashion. Besides being WPML ready, BoxShop also has WooCommerce Multilingual Compatibility which enables you to accept multiple currency payments. You’re even able to integrate various social media accounts, including Twitter, Flickr, Instagram and Facebook.

Price: $59

While the Cena Store theme can be used for a variety of purposes, it was specially built for running an electronic online store. The theme fully supports RTL language and also has built-in SEO features. Also, Cena Store features WooCommerce Ajax Live Search, product sales countdown, product wishlist and a vertical mega main menu.

Price: $39

The Aha Shop WordPress eCommerce theme has been specially developed for small and medium fashion clothing businesses. The WooCommerce compatible and mobile-friendly theme comes with a drag-and-drop visual composer where you can customize the style via Bootstrap CSS. The theme is translation ready and also enables your visitors to quick view & compare products.

Price: $55

Come across any stellar WordPress eCommerce themes lately? Share them with us in the comments section below!