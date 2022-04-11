ActiveCampaign, a provider of Customer Experience Automation, announced an expanded integration with Slack. It includes enhanced capabilities for marketers and sales teams to use Slack for automated ticket management alerts, automatic qualifying messages to representatives and automated marketing campaign reporting among other features.

Automating Marketing, Sales, Support Communication Cycle

Customers of ActiveCampaign and Slack now have more access than before to automation and real-time alert features, according to Shay Howe, SVP of Platform Strategy at ActiveCampaign.

“Today, ActiveCampaign customers who connect their accounts with Slack can fire automated real-time Slack alerts to ensure the right teams help customers at the right time," Howe told CMSWire.

Examples include automatically sending sales team a "follow up ASAP" message each time a prospect completes a "request a demo" form. Or automatically sending a personalized "Rebecca Sanchez from Boone’s Bandanas needs our help" alert to a support team’s Slack channel each time a customer submits a "contact us" form.

ActiveCampaign customers and Slack customers receive discounts on each others’ tools, according to Howe. ActiveCampaign is offering Slack customers 20% off one year of ActiveCampaign; Slack offers ActiveCampaign customers 30% off with Slack business plans.