Conversational marketing and sales company Drift, based in Boston, announced its new Conversation Cloud on March 16th, 2022. This new tool enables enterprises to deliver personalized, relevant and timely experiences at all phases of the customer journey.

Leo Tenenblat, Chief Product Officer at Drift, told CMSWire, "Powered by Drift Conversational AI, the Drift Conversation Cloud lets businesses engage with buyers in a personalized way at every stage — from researching to chatting with sales to post-sales support."

By customizing customer experiences with AI-backed conversational engagements, organizations can achieve a higher quality pipeline, increased revenue and more loyal long-term customers.

Over 5,000 types of companies use Drift, and more than $9 million in pipeline has been generated for enterprise clients, such as Adobe.

A Combination of Marketing, Sales and Service

The Conversation Cloud can offer personalized solutions due to three of Drift's offerings:

