London-based enterprise SaaS platform Phrasee, which utilizes artificial intelligence to promote customer experience, announced new AI-powered capabilities on March 1, 2022. The development focuses on real-time language personalization, a type of hyper-personalization that's unique to each customer.

Phrasee's technology uses data from customer profiles to automatically learn which type of sentiment a customer prefers. Sentiment encompasses the way we communicate and involves attitude, tone and word choice. It also takes into consideration demographics, current events and other essential context factors.

At a basic level, sentiment can break down into three categories: positive, neutral and negative. However, Phrasee will allow marketers to use behavioral metrics to further fuel their language strategies and determine which type of messaging — emotional, generic, promotional, educational, etc. — resonates best at the one-to-one level.

A Focus on Sentiment

Phrasee’s AI-powered platform will automatically generate a sentiment analysis for each customer. That sentiment will shift and evolve in real-time as a customer interacts with a brand across multiple platforms, including websites, email, SMS and social media.

Language Sentiment Report for a Phrasee campaign

“Creating personalized experiences for each customer has long been the goal of brand marketers, but until now, it has not been possible to automate,” said Matt Simmonds, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Phrasee.

“Every customer will react differently to the language used in marketing messages, so it is critical that brands respond to these needs and create messaging that resonates across all customer interactions.”

Along with the ability to automate hyper-personalized campaigns, Phrasee’s AI technology also allows enterprises to scale their marketing efforts more quickly and with less effort.

Data-Driven Insights

In addition to Phrasee’s sentiment analysis capabilities, the company’s newly announced Language Insights suite promises actionable insights into campaign performances, allowing marketers to understand what’s performing well and why.



Data visualization dashboards will outline customer preferences regarding sentiment, including which individual words impact performance.

Brian Tyrrell, senior director of customer marketing platforms and strategy at Walgreens, said the health retail brand uses Phrasee’s language insights to promote CX. With the use of the AI platform, Walgreens saw a 30% increase in engagement.

“Using Phrasee's new automated insights feature in future campaigns will provide us with even more immediate feedback on language tone and sentiments that are resonating with customers, enabling us to maintain an authentic and consistent brand voice across all of our digital channels," said Tyrrell.

Marissa Contreras, senior director of digital experience and CRM at Sephora, said the beauty brand has seen double-digit results since implementing Phrasee in 2020.

"For Sephora, the AI natural language Phrasee generates with a click of a button is always on brand and streamlines the work of many. We kicked off using Phrasee across our email campaigns but quickly realized we should explore how we optimize our marketing language across the full customer journey.”

Multi-Campaign Testing

Phrasee’s sentiment and insights capabilities come less than a year after the platform launched multi-campaign testing, allowing marketers to measure performance on multiple messages at once.

According to Matt Simmonds, Chief Product Technology Officer, the need for simultaneous testing arose from the pandemic, which pushed customer experience into a digital-first era.

He said the pandemic has “created a huge new captive digital audience and driven a surge in demand for world-class content. Above all, it’s placed language at the heart of any customer experience strategy.”

While the AI-driven platform has already captured big-name enterprise clients like Domino’s, eBay and Groupon, it plans for further growth in the $8.5 billion CX market through the focused expansion of integrations.