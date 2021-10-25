Is the culture of your digital experimentation failing? How can marketers use data-driven marketing strategies to optimize the customer lifecycle? What will Jamstack’s future of web development teach us? Meanwhile, we are beginning to understand how the supply chain shortage is damaging customer experiences.
Quick, Catch Me Up:
- Why Your Culture of Digital Experimentation Is Failing Michael Mathias | Oct. 18. Digital experimentation is a culture that businesses have to adopt. Businesses should observe these common mistakes when building a culture of digital experimentation.
- Create Better Customer and Employee Experiences With Experience Level Agreements Greg Kihlström | Oct.18. Experience-level agreements are put in place to create unique experiences for the customer and employees.
- 11 Considerations for the Future of Jamstack Web Development Dom Nicastro | Oct. 19. Jamstack offers quicker load times and dynamic content, contemporary web architecture and combines best practices of pre-built sites with the API economy and serverless operations. What does the future look like for Jamstack?
- Are Supply Chain Shortages Damaging Your Brand's Customer Experience? Scott Clark | Oct. 19. Around the country, supply chains are experiencing shortages which also can affect the customer experience your business provides.
- CX and Marketing Conferences for Fall 2021 Andie Burjek | Oct.19. The fall has brought nice weather (or maybe not depending on where you live), colorful leaves and great conferences. These conferences should be added to your calendar for this fall.
- Towards a Sustainable Transition to the Green Cloud Kalyan Kumar | Oct. 19. In previous years, companies' main purpose was to increase profits for the shareholders, but this mission has shifted to answer the demands of the consumer.
- How a CDP Can Optimize Customer Lifecycle Management Brian Carlson | Oct. 21. To design and execute data-driven marketing strategies, marketers will need to buy and install the appropriate technological platforms. Could this be a CDP for you?
- The Vaccine Mandate Arrives Soon. Are You Ready? Dom Nicastro | Oct. 21. The US federal government's vaccination requirement will be implemented shortly. That means private enterprises with 100 or more employees must mandate COVID-19 vaccines or a negative weekly COVID-19 test for each employee.
- Facebook Brings Metaverse to Europe with 10,000 Hires, IBM Rebrands & More News David Roe | Oct. 22. In its metaverse plans, Facebook moved another step further. It revealed intentions to employ 10,000 workers across Europe to help develop the metaverse.
