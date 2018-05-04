Marketing automation provider Marketo announced its acquisition of Bizible during its Marketing Nation Summit customer conference in San Francisco this week, in what it called "its largest acquisition to date." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition comes two years after private equity firm Vista Equity acquired Marketo for $1.79 billion and took it off the public rolls.

Seattle-based Bizible provides marketing performance management software. The acquisition follows last year's purchase of sales enablement provider ToutApp and 2013's acquisition of personalization platform Insightera for $19.5 million.

Through Bizible, company officials promised marketers will be able to better understand full funnel analytics, from campaign planning through to execution and revenue. Bizible customers will have access to the Marketo Engagement Platform and the Marketo LaunchPoint partner ecosystem. Bizible's three co-founders, Aaron Bird, Andy Turman and Peter Thompson, and the Bizible team will join the Marketo team, and continue to work out of the Bizible office in Seattle.

Also at Marketing Nation Summit, Marketo announced it’s working with Google Cloud as part of the multiyear alliance announced last year, to create new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products using Google Cloud's machine learning technology.

In other customer experience software news ...

Salesforce Acquires CloudCraze

Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CloudCraze, a B2B commerce platform built natively on Salesforce. Salesforce Commerce Cloud is designed to drive personalized shopper journeys across all channels — digital, social, mobile and in store. CloudCraze brings the same branded commerce experiences for business buyers.

Radius, Leadspace Merge

Radius and Leadspace, which each provide data intelligence for B2B sales and marketing, announced that they are joining forces under the Radius brand. The company also announced that Leadspace CEO Doug Bewsher (former Skype CMO) will become CEO of the newly formed company and Radius founder and current CEO Darian Shirazi (Facebook’s first intern) will move to executive chairman.

Radius' account-level intelligence, digital ad targeting and data integrations will combine with Leadspace's proprietary people-level intelligence on global audiences and artificial intelligence technology. Their integration ecosystem includes Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua and Pardot.

Bynder Partners With Hootsuite

Digital asset management provider Bynder has announced an integration with Hootsuite, a social media management platform. The integration connects Hootsuite dashboards with creative assets stored in Bynder’s portal.

The plugin loads Bynder’s compact portal view directly into the Hootsuite platform allowing users to search and manage images for social posts. Hootsuite users can use AI-powered search and filtering functions to find assets based on existing Bynder metadata. The integration also supports brand consistency and version control.

Miller Heiman Group Releases Sales Enablement Book

Miller Heiman Group and its research division CSO Insights released a new book on sales enablement strategies. It’s called “Sales Enablement: A Master Framework to Engage, Equip and Empower a World-Class Sales Force,” co-authored by Miller Heiman Group CEO Byron Matthews and CSO Insights Research Director Tamara Schenk. The book aims to provide a clear definition and strategies for sales enablement.

Facebook to Debut Clear History

Facebook announced this week plans to allow users to destroy history and stop Facebook from tracking some of its movements in another effort to boost user control and privacy.

Erin Egan, VP and chief privacy officer for Facebook, wrote in a blog post the move will help Facebook better protect people’s privacy. “We’re starting with a feature that addresses feedback we’ve heard consistently from people who use Facebook, privacy advocates and regulators: everyone should have more information and control over the data Facebook receives from other websites and apps that use our services,” Egan wrote.

Clear History enables users to see the websites and apps that send Facebook information when users access them, delete this information from their account and turn off Facebook’s ability to store it associated with users’ account going forward. “Apps and websites that use features such as the Like button or Facebook Analytics send us information to make their content and ads better,” Egan said. “We also use this information to make your experience on Facebook better.” Facebook will still provide apps and websites with these type of analytics, but “we can do this without storing the information in a way that’s associated with your account, and as always, we don’t tell advertisers who you are.”