Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, has acquired Zaius, a customer data platform (CDP).

Zaius adds 50 pre-built connector apps, including Shopify, Snowflake and Zendesk, to Optimizely’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Zaius’s segmentation engine coupled with Optimizely’s behavioral data (from experiments) and transactional insights (from its content and commerce platform) provides insight aided by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-driven predictions out of the box, according to company officials. Zaius also includes more than 125 pre-configured orchestration recipes.

Episerver acquired Optimizely last year and rebranded. Terms of the Zaius deal were not discussed.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Act-On Software Announces New Funding

Act-On Software, a marketing automation provider, has announced $20 million of growth financing from existing investors U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV), Norwest Venture Partners, Voyager Capital, founder Raghu Raghavan and new investor, Beedie Capital. The funding, which is composed of equity and debt, will drive customer and revenue growth, according to company officials.

Act-On will invest in its partner ecosystem through new integrations and strategic relationships with best-of-breed solution providers and channel partners. Additionally, the investment will accelerate its current efforts of developing "a more comprehensive and value-driven post-sales experience for its customers."

Act-On launched a rebranded growth marketing automation platform in June that included:

Zoom webinar integration

Automated Journey Builder for customer lifecycle support

Transactional event-triggered email capabilities

Integrated real-time SMS messaging capabilities

Localized offerings in both Canada and the European Union built to comply with relevant data protection regulations

These new innovations, combined with the platform’s advanced capabilities such as segmentation, personalization, and multi-channel communications, enable customers to drive value beyond just customer acquisition, according to company officials.

Twitter Acquires Reshuffle

Twitter has acquired Reshuffle. Reshuffle is an integration platform that lets developers build workflows and connect systems using any API. Their team will join Twitter's Developer Platform team, where they’ll help build the new Twitter API and support "our diverse and innovative developer ecosystem."

Twitter introduced the first parts of the Twitter API last year. It opened up Early Access to the Twitter API v2 that enables developers to listen to and analyze public conversations happening on Twitter. It released functionality new to the API, including hide replies and Tweet annotations. Twitter also recently launched an API product for academic researchers.

The addition of the Reshuffle team will accelerate Twitter's work building the tools that will make it easier and quicker for developers to find value on the platform, according to Twitter officials.

Thoma Bravo Acquires Calabrio

Thoma Bravo, a private equity investment firm, has acquired Calabrio from KKR, a global investment firm. Financial details were not disclosed.

Calabrio provides products and services to help companies streamline customer service, support and workforce management through cloud-first software systems. It offers the Calabrio ONE software suite which supported the shift in customer, employee and partner-facing support and services teams to a work-from-home environment during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio, will continue to lead the company along with the existing leadership team in Minneapolis, Minn.

Widen Announces Strategic Partnership with Americaneagle.com

Widen, which provides cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, has announced a strategic partnership with Americaneagle.com, a digital agency that specializes in website design, development and digital marketing. As part of Widen’s partner network, Americaneagle.com will concentrate its efforts on Widen's DAM+PIM software, the Widen Collective, in order to assist clients.

Acquia Updates Digital Experience Platform

Acquia has announced updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). These updates include the launch of Acquia Experience Platform, including Acquia CMS, an enterprise content management system (CMS) built on Drupal. In addition, the company made enhancements to Acquia Drupal Cloud and Acquia Marketing Cloud, which together compose Acquia Open DXP.

New to Drupal Cloud, the Acquia Experience Platform includes Acquia CMS, Site Studio and Cloud IDE. All run on the Acquia Cloud Platform, a Kubernetes-native, autoscaling cloud platform for digital experiences.

Acquia Site Studio is a no-code tool available within an enterprise CMS, empowering users to build websites. It includes pre-set components and design templates. Acquia Cloud IDE is a purpose-built development environment for Drupal. Acquia Migrate is a new UI to update Drupal 7 sites to Drupal 9.

As for the Acquia Marketing Cloud, updates include:

Unified analytics: Acquia Personalization now leverages the same analytics platform as Acquia CDP.

New machine learning models: New fuzzy clustering capabilities allow customers to be segmented into multiple machine learning clusters.

Reporting enhancements: New campaign performance reporting provides insights into the results from campaigns powered by CDP data.

Compliance workflows: A new consumer data erasure request UI and API are geared toward GDPR and CCPA compliance deletion requests.

Kargo Launches Fabrik CMS Technology

Kargo, a mobile advertising platform, has announced the launch of Fabrik, a proprietary content management system (CMS). Fabrik combines the content and experience elements of a CMS with advertising technology.

Its capabilities include:

Mobile-first creative and programmatic technology

Streamlined site performance and elevated audience engagement metrics

SEO optimization

Third party integrations

Openprise Announces Openprise App Factory

Openprise, a provider of data orchestration solutions, has announced the availability of Openprise App Factory. The solution is designed to enable RevOps teams to create custom applications to search, report, graph, edit, share and load data. App Factory applications deliver self-service access to data supporting processes like territory assignment and lead routing, lead scoring, segmentation, campaign attribution, list loading and more. App Factory is part of the Openprise RevOps Performance Platform, which enables RevOps teams to orchestrate data, processes and interactions.

mParticle Adds Board Member from Okta

mParticle, a customer data platform, has announced that Eric Kelleher, chief customer officer of Okta, has joined its board of directors. Kelleher oversees all of Okta's customer relationships and is responsible for building its global teams and businesses for professional services, education services, success management, customer support and subscription renewals.

Prior to Okta, he spent 11 years in customer leadership roles at Salesforce.com. He has also served as the first global head of customer success at LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

Walker Sands Elevates New Vice Presidents

Walker Sands, an integrated marketing agency focused on B2B brands, has promoted Payal Pathak and Ann Hagner to its senior leadership team.

Since joining Walker Sands in 2013, Pathak has risen the ranks of the PR department by helping clients increase credibility and awareness, building the agency’s executive media training program and growing a team of 15 PR and media relations professionals. Her media relations work has been recognized by both the Publicity Club of Chicago and the Public Relations Society of America. She will serve as vice president of public relations.

Ann Hagner will become vice president, creative director. Previously serving as creative director, Hagner partners with the firm’s PR, demand generation, editorial content and marketing strategy teams. Her team’s work has earned recognition from the AVA Digital Awards, Hermes Creative Awards and Business Insider.