Oracle has signed an agreement to acquire CrowdTwist, a cloud-native customer loyalty solution. CrowdTwist includes more than 100 out-of-the-box engagement paths that help marketers determine the right actions for customers. The CrowdTwist team will join the Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud organization.

Brands are recognizing the need to move from only focusing on customer acquisition efforts to better management of lifetime value programs, according to Mary Meeker's 2019 Internet Trends report. Loyalty software fits into this effort and CrowdTwist’s cloud loyalty solution helps brands offer discounts, points, check-ins or rewards. As for its new Oracle home, CrowdTwist's loyalty programs will support orchestration of B2C brands through existing integration with Oracle Responsys. It will integrate with Oracle CX Unity to support customer intelligence and the value of loyalty program data. And it will integrate with the Oracle Eloqua B2B marketing automation solution to utilize loyalty and retention data.

The news comes less than a month after Oracle and Deloitte Digital partnered to deliver Oracle's Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities. Oracle also announced updates to its CDP platform Oracle CX Unity, which brings together data from marketing and advertising systems to help organizations deliver experiences across the entire customer journey.

In other customer experience software news ...

LinkedIn Adds Targeting Tools

LinkedIn has announced what it calls sophisticated audience, targeting and reporting features to Campaign Manager, the professional social network's advertising platform. These tools are designed to help marketers leverage better insights for their LinkedIn campaigns. Officials said they've improved the campaign forecasting panel in Campaign Manager to allow users to target audience from the dashboard.

ZoomInfo Expands Marketing Suite

ZoomInfo, which offers intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of new marketing solution FormComplete. ZoomInfo’s offers a database of over 150 million contacts. FormComplete will pre-populate website visitor data to avoid waiting for prospects to manually enter their information when visiting a website or requesting studies, white papers or other marketing collateral. The new solution can match an email from a site visitor to a record in the database and automatically fill in the remaining information, according to company officials.

Salsify Acquires B2X Partners

Salsify, a product experience management platform, has acquired Baltimore-based B2X Partners, a B2B ecommerce consultancy for brand manufacturers and distributors. B2X Partners helps B2B distributors and manufacturers with their digital commerce programs. Salsify is designed to help B2B manufacturers manage and distribute their product content. The acquisition includes all assets in B2X Academy and an ecommerce-focused, online training platform for distributors.

Wrike Updated Marketing Solution

Wrike, a work management platform, has updated its Wrike for Marketers Performance solution. It includes updated campaign management and creative production with portfolio project management. It also includes new campaign and assets approvals.

Decibel Names Shane Phair as Chief Marketing Officer

Decibel, which provides digital experience intelligence software, has named marketing Shane Phair as chief marketing officer. Phair most recently served as CMO of CM Group, a portfolio of marketing technology companies. He will be based in Decibel’s Boston office and will be responsible for leading global marketing, communications efforts and international expansion.

As CMO, Phair launched the CM Group brand and rebranded several portfolio organizations, including Campaign Monitor, Emma and Delivra. Prior to CM Group, he led marketing and demand generation teams as VP of demand generation at Cleo. Phair holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and earned his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University.