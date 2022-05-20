Tableau, at its Tableau Conference 2022, introduced Tableau Cloud, the next generation of Tableau Online. Tableau's Francois Ajenstat, in a blog post, said this is the fastest way for customers to get the full value of Tableau at enterprise scale. "IT gets more efficiency, security and simpler management, while the business is empowered with anywhere, anytime access to their data," he said.

The company unveiled Tableau Accelerators, fully customizable templates. Customers have access to 100 Accelerators for use cases.

Tableau also shared news on publicly shared dashboards with non-licensed Tableau users. Customers can share insights publicly with any user and embed work in a public-facing website. This innovation will come to Tableau Cloud later this year.

Tableau Advanced Management is another enhanced feature. It brings together manageability, security and scalability features for customers running Tableau. A snapshot of updates from Tableau includes:

Multi-site management

Customer-managed encryption keys

Activity Log enables permission auditing

Admin Insights includes data about workbooks, scheduled job performance and more

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Quantum Metric Releases Visible

Quantum Metric has launched a new tool called Visible, which gives users access to customer experience metrics, heatmaps, clicks and taps and conversion data from their browser.

The Quantum Metric platform provides users with detailed insights into the customer journey and helps them make actionable decisions based on data, according to company officials. Capabilities include session replay and customer journey analysis to business quantification and interaction heatmaps. Customers can use a bookmark plugin and open Visible on any page in a domain.

Everyone with a Quantum Metric license can get access to top metrics and learn more about the Quantum Metric platform.

Currently, Visible is only available for Chrome and Firefox, with other browser support and a formal extension coming soon, according to company officials. Officials said the company will build out more metric and overlay customization, as well as abilities to pivot from the Quantum Metric platform into Visible.

Related Article: TRAK Data Launches Marketing Data Platform, ON24 Releases Updates, More

Pega Partners with Celebrus

Pegasystems has announced Always-On Insights, a new offering combining the capabilities of Pega Customer Decision Hub with Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP). The partnership includes integration with Celebrus' real-time data capturing and identity solutions with Pega's AI-powered decisioning.

Always-On Insights brings together Pega's AI-driven engagement engine with Celebrus CDP, which captures and collects compliant first-party customer data in real-time across digital channels.

Features include:

Real-time identity and context: Celebrus captures consent-based first-party data from digital signals. It is backed by first-party Identity Graph.

Celebrus captures consent-based first-party data from digital signals. It is backed by first-party Identity Graph. Outreach recommendations: The solution distills streaming data that fuels Pega's AI-powered decision engine.

The solution distills streaming data that fuels Pega's AI-powered decision engine. Integration of owned and paid channels: Brands can deliver hyper-personalized messages to customers through any connected channel, such as a website, mobile app, email, contact center or advertising platform.

Always-On Insights is available now for all Pega Customer Decision Hub and Celebrus' Customer Data Platform clients.

Uberflip Announces Increase in Actionable Data

Uberflip, a cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), has announced a new product update for visitor data. Uberflip's engagement data combines with data from 6sense, allowing customers to analyze anonymous companies or user profiles visiting their website as well as the stage of the buyer journey.

"We're committed to bringing data to the forefront right now, which is where it belongs," Yoav Schwartz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Uberflip, said in a press release. "With these latest updates, our customers can target formerly unknown visitors with 6sense enrichment data, whether they're a 6sense customer or not, resulting in greatly increased buyer visibility. It's rich, it's accessible and it's a game-changer for the entire go-to-market team."

Additionally, Uberflip has released the following product updates:

Sales Assist enhancements

Ability to embed analytics dashboards in other assets

Deeper account-level insights

Related Article: Microsoft Edge Passes Safari, Integrate Releases Social Capabilities, More News

Oracle Updates Oracle Service

Oracle has updated Oracle Service to embed data from Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform (CDP). Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Oracle Service and Oracle Unity CDP leverage artificial intelligence.

“Service agents frequently work from a patchwork of systems and rarely have the right data in front of them to solve customer problems efficiently and effectively,” Jeff Wartgow, vice president product management, Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX), said in a press release. “By embedding data from Oracle Unity within Oracle Service, we can give service agents real-time customer insights and recommendations within the tools they already use. This will help brands drive positive engagements by making sure their customers feel heard, helped and appreciated.”

The new integration between Oracle Unity and Oracle Service will enable:

Personalized agent routing

Service-aware marketing

Proactive service

Intelligent recommendations

Dialpad Appoints Danny Gunter as First Chief Customer Officer

Dialpad, which provides AI-powered communication and collaboration, has announced Danny Gunter as the company’s first chief customer officer (CCO).

Gunter spent five years at RingCentral leading professional and global services teams. Prior to RingCentral, Gunter spent more than 11 years at Avaya in leadership roles within sales, customer support quality control and global services teams. As Dialpad CCO, Gunter will oversee all aspects of the customer journey and lifecycle.

“I am honored, fortunate and grateful to be selected as Dialpad’s first chief customer officer and join this company at just the right time,” Gunter said in a press release. “I am passionate about the communications industry and the best-in-industry solutions we provide, which enable our customers to be successful. I look forward to fulfilling my role as a key piece of the Dialpad strategy, further delighting our customers in enterprise, mid-market and SMB.”