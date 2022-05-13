TRAK Data, a Kansas City-based marketing software provider, has announced the launch of its on-demand marketing data platform — TRAK.

Users get access to a national marketing database, cross-channel campaigns and an interface where marketers can create custom lookalike audiences.

“From movies to rides, we live in an on-demand world. Why shouldn’t marketing data be the same?” Jessica Akinwale, CEO of TRAK Data. “For far too long, marketing data and especially custom modeling and analytics, has been reserved for big brands with big budgets.

"With TRAK, we’re on a mission to change that. We’ve built an intuitive platform that gives brands of all sizes the exact audience data they need and exactly how they want it — on-demand."

Inside TRAK, users can:

Build high-performance audiences: Create predictive lookalike or response models or build audiences.

Create predictive lookalike or response models or build audiences. Append marketing identifiers: Upload a list and append opt-in email addresses, IP addresses and phone numbers.

Upload a list and append opt-in email addresses, IP addresses and phone numbers. Profile your audience: Unlock insights about audiences with profile reports that include demographics and behaviors.

Unlock insights about audiences with profile reports that include demographics and behaviors. Personalize marketing: Append attributes, like age, gender and income to your audience file.

Append attributes, like age, gender and income to your audience file. Get direct-mail ready: Execute data prep processes like list hygiene, standardization and de-deduplication.

ON24 Makes Series of Product Announcements

ON24 has made a series of product announcements:

On the account-based marketing front, new capabilities across the ON24 platform for sales and marketing include first-party data and audience insights captured during ON24 digital experiences.

The goal is to enable sales and marketing to target individual buyers at specific companies with personalized messages and digital experiences.

“We’re delivering enhanced personalization driven by first-party data, informed by a prospect and customer behavior and automated through AI,” Steve Sims, vice president of product management at ON24, said in a press release. “Sales reps and marketers can now provide customized ON24 digital experiences for the individuals at the top accounts they’re trying to engage and win.”

It includes the following account-based personalization capabilities:

Use audience data to customize experiences with personalized greetings and messages

Reach known and unknown users with personalized communications and follow-up experiences

Display a prospect or customer’s company logo within an ON24 experience

In other product developments, ON24 announced:

New live engagement experience

Enhanced breakout rooms

Expanded chat capabilities

Hybrid virtual conference updates

New reporting across ON24 platform

ON24 also announced the availability of engagement and conversation data from the ON24 platform in HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company.

ON24 already had integration with HubSpot for registrant and attendee profiles, campaign information and event details.

Webflow Adds Murphy-Reuter as Chief Marketing Officer

Webflow, a no-code visual development platform for building a web presence, has announced that Shane Murphy-Reuter is the company's first chief marketing officer.

Murphy-Reuter previously led marketing at ZoomInfo. Before that, he was senior vice president of marketing at Intercom.

"At this stage in our growth — with over 200,000 customers using Webflow to build powerful websites that could only be built by software engineers before — it's more important than ever that every web designer and every business in the world knows about the transformative advantages of no-code visual development," Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow, said in a press release.

"Shane's experience and values are deeply aligned with our mission to empower everyone to create for the web, and I couldn't be more excited for him to join our journey. Shane has a proven track record of scaling SaaS businesses and his expertise will add a fresh voice to help guide our team."

Sprinklr Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Sprinklr, which provides customer experience management software, has announced that Arun Pattabhiraman has joined the company as its chief marketing officer. Pattabhiraman previously served as chief growth officer at Freshworks.

“Arun joins our Sprinklr family at a very exciting time," Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas said in a press release. "His marketing leadership will help us meet our commitment to customers as we drive new demand for our platform and awareness for the brand.

"2021 was a monumental year for our company. We accelerated our growth, went public, and today, more than 1,100 of the world’s most valuable enterprises trust Sprinklr. I’m excited for Arun to help scale our marketing and grow our brand to meet the massive opportunity and need for this inevitable category that we call unified customer experience management.”

Jabmo Updates Account Data Platform

Jabmo, an ABM solutions provider for the manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare industries, has introduced an updated version of its Account Data Platform (ADP).

The updated ADP v2 integrates with all major marketing channels and unifies first-party engagement data from each source for account-level analytics, according to company officials.

"Our ADP is embedded and powers our entire ABM solution," Mark Durante, vice president of product & engineering at Jabmo, said in a press release. "With the latest version of our ADP, Jabmo clients gain a single source of truth for account-level engagement — and a strong foundation for ABM program success."

Jabmo has API-level integrations with Xandr, Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and ON24. B2B marketing teams with the platform can: