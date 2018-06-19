If you’ve been running your business from under a rock over the last few years, I’ll let you in on a poorly kept secret — video content is all the rage.

In fact, the enterprise video content management market is set to be worth around $13.3 billion by 2022. To help enterprise brands cope with their own videos, for both internal and external use, video content management systems have sprouted up.

What is Enterprise Video Content Management?

According to Gartner, enterprise video content management is defined as, "software, appliances, or software-as-a-service (SaaS) intended to manage and facilitate the delivery of one-to-any, on-demand video across internet protocols.”

Video content has expanded its reach to enterprise firms, with video conferencing, employee-generated content, company events coverage and on-demand training being the primary drivers. In addition, live video content has promoted better collaboration between teams from different parts of the world and also reduced travel costs.

Cisco, a company with 40 percent of its workforce situated outside of the US, saved $250 million in travel costs thanks to the collaboration benefits made available through enterprise video content management systems.

But which video content management system is right for your brand? We’ve sampled fifteen solutions from Gartner's most recent Magic Quadrant on Video Content Management systems to help you make a decision.

Agile Content provides users with the tools for both "just-in-time" content and continuous production. The platform comes with traffic measurement and audience segmentation systems to enable users to deliver a tailored experience. It also consists of a full-delivery stack based on big-data technology and a non-structure database.

Brightcove’s enterprise video suite provides internal video communication, employee video training and enterprise live video stream. The security features of Brightcove’s video platform includes IP restriction, URL tokenization and single sign-on (SSO). These features help to ensure your video content gets delivered to the right person.

Genus Technologies brings together the management of your content, whether it is video, audio, images or document through a single platform. As certified partners of both IBM and Kofax, Genus Technologies provides digital asset management (DAM) and media asset management (MAM) software to capture, manage and share video content across different departments, channels and locations. Also, the platform enables users to streamline their operational processes.

Haivision’s enterprise video platform utilizes SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), an open source video streaming technology that provides the highest quality video stream over the most unpredictable networks. SRT accounts for packet loss and fluctuating bandwidth to maintain the quality of video stream. SRT also applies encryption to your video streams to ensure your stream is securely available to the relevant people.

Acquired in 2016 by IBM, Ustream provides an enterprise video content management solution with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. Its Watson Captioning feature introduces the ability to convert video speech to text. The Watson Captioning feature can transcribe video speech accurately through analyzing the composition of the audio signal and applying knowledge of grammar and language structure.

Kaltura was named “Leader” in Gartner Magic Enterprise Video Content Management 2016. Kaltura’s video platform has been built with flexibility in mind. Users can create their own unique video experience by integrating Kaltura’s open source APIs and developer tools. You can also add a number of interactive features to your video content as well.

Kollective is a cloud-based content distribution platform which leverages existing network infrastructures to deliver video content faster while requiring less bandwidth. It has smart peering technology which allows users to automatically create a peer-to-peer network architecture that self-optimizes to provide content to the very edge of your network. The platform has been integrated with a range of applications from Skype, Stream and SCCM.

KZO Innovations enables users to readily upload existing video content for both learning & development and corporate communications purposes thanks to its drag-and-drop interface. Recently, KZO Innovation launched a sales communication tool that integrates with Salesforce.com.

MediaPlatform provides seamless integration of both video content and webcasts into SharePoint, Yammer and Jive. In addition, corporate video assets created using Skype for Business and Cisco Webex can also be uploaded to MediaPlatform ready for distribution. MediaPlatform’s content creation platform comes with a host of easy-to-use tools and features for video recordings, screen recordings and screencasts.

Established in 2007, Panopto has a video platform that has been built for the specific needs of businesses and universities. Enterprises can utilize Panopato’s video CMS to create their own secure internal YouTube channel that is easier to manage and share.

Polycom provides a range of collaboration infrastructure solutions that are designed to meet the specific needs of a business. It allows users to join virtual meeting rooms through any device securely. Polycom also provides a video-as-a-service solution, a public cloud offering available through subscription. Polycom recently announced that it was acquired by Plantronics.

Qumu’s Qx enterprise video platform has been built to serve the needs of Global 2000 companies. The video platform can seamlessly integrate with existing applications such as MS Sharepoint, Yammer, Jive and IBM Connections. Also, users can scale both live and on-demand video to either the cloud or inside a firewall.

Sonic Foundry’s Mediasite video platform enable users to import over 100 different formats of video. One notable feature of this platform is the search function. Mediasite Search automatically makes all videos as searchable as text. The search function looks out for recognizable text in the video from the text in slides, screencasts and handwritten annotations through its optical character recognition.

VBrick's enterprise video content managment system, Rev, allows users to create video content through a variety of methods. Rev also provides additional upload methods including direct integration with Cisco WebEx and Cisco CMS to import recordings. The platform also comes with an online video editing tool, which is 100 percent browser-based, that does not require legacy plugins or Flash installation.

As a Microsoft partner, Vidizmo’s video platform is interoperable with all Microsoft enterprise products and platforms, Microsoft Azure and Azure Government cloud. It provides a flexible pricing plan that is based on actual video use. Also, the Vidizmo video platform is highly customizable to meet specific industry or business needs.