Uniphore, a provider in conversational automation, announced the acquisition of Colabo, an AI-powered knowledge automation system that specializes in collecting and leveraging information from structured and unstructured documents in real time.

Vijai Shankar, VP of product and growth at Uniphore, told CMSWire that intelligent virtual assistants and human agents are empowered with the most appropriate material in every client engagement thanks to dynamic extraction of knowledge from various company systems.

Extracting Information from Data

Currently, IVAs and human agents have access to old knowledge management systems that are not linked to corporate applications, resulting in a loss of value over time due to data complexity and quality issues, according to Shankar. Businesses will be able to use AI to extract knowledge entities and graphs from structured and unstructured data using Colabo's solution integrated with Uniphore's conversational automation platform.

When IVAs and live agents have access to this information, they will be able to provide better service to customers, Shankar promised. With the addition of knowledge-based AI, Uniphore is broadening its AI capabilities beyond only speech and emotions.

“The integration would enhance our existing self-service and agent-assist solutions with a dynamic knowledge AI solution that can extract knowledge entities and graphs from different enterprise applications, enabling agents and intelligent virtual assistants to dynamically learn in real-time,” Shankar said.

Uniphore Provides Businesses With Conversational AI

Uniphore X is a conversational AI and automation platform that helps organizations to uncover the value in every client interaction. In today's organizations, the platform is made available to certain personas. Uniphore drives automation throughout the full client agent experience in contact centers to:

Connect the entire journey –— self-service, agent-assist and analytics

Prioritize agent performance and engagement via next-best action, after-call work summarization, promise management

Enable informed optimization, tapping into the data capture to drive actionable insights

Use AI and automation to intelligently connect with customers across the customer journey and support the needs of the customer care ecosystem

“From the start, we built Colabo with a vision to help personalize customers’ experiences from when they contact a business to when their issue is resolved,” Yoav Dembak, co-founder and CEO of Colabo, said in a press release. “Today, I am proud to say we have achieved that and will be taking our vision even further by integrating into Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation platform, bringing rigor and best-of-breed agility and accuracy to every contact center inquiry.”