Salesforce has made a number of enhancements to its Salesforce Service and Marketing Clouds, including AI-powered conversational intelligence, mobile offline information access and Customer Data Platform improvements.

These new advancements are assisting service teams and marketers in personalizing and humanizing client experiences and interactions via the use of trustworthy data and artificial intelligence, according to Brenda Brown, SVP of marketing at Service Cloud. They include:

New voice innovations and integrations with AWS Contact Lens, Google CCaaS and Genesys.

Field Service Innovations to enable customers to initiate a video cal to interact with a service team, and offline capabilities for technicians.

CDP innovations that use real-time signals to trigger workflows, and merge matching customer profiles, and build richer customer profiles from anonymous data.

New Intelligence features that help marketers unify analytics and leverage AI insights.

Related Article: Salesforce Integrates AI Into Its Marketing Cloud Software

Where CDP Meets CRM

According to Brown, service agents will have CDP and CRM layered into their experience and will know who they will be on the phone with, their past experiences and interactions. One interaction picks up where the other left off, and interactions are more proactive and personal because automation frees times for agents to become trusted advisors, she added.

For CIOs who maybe haven’t made a CDP strategy yet, but have a CRM, these innovations will help provide an acceleration strategy to merge these two platforms and bring customer context to both marketers and service teams.

“We’re bringing CDP with the CRM so that they’re each aware of each other," Brown said. "By merging these two platforms, businesses are able to provide continuous engagement — so the customer never needs to think about whether they’re talking to service or marketing, and has consistent engagement across teams. We are bringing the power of Salesforce and Customer 360 to life in deeper ways with this release."

What’s Next for Salesforce?

Salesforce has recently launched automation tools for support teams as well as a Patient Data Platform for healthcare marketers. This is an example of internal innovation that combines CDP and CRM to give customers ongoing interaction, according to Brown.

Customer Data Platform capabilities, Intelligence features, and Visual Remote Assistant self-scheduling are presently accessible. The Service Cloud Voice Genesys connection, Service Cloud Voice Integration with AWS Contact Lens, and Field Service Multi-Level Offline Briefcase are planned to be commercially available this summer. The Service Cloud Voice Google Contact Center AI Platform connection will be ready this fall.