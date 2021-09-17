PHOTO: Shutterstock

Salesforces' new AI-powered integration is now available for use in the company's "Marketing Cloud" software. The additions announced today include Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP, Interaction Studio Templates, and Datorama Connectors.

The move is set to make third-party data the trusted foundation of Salesforces' digital strategy - aimed to optimize its marketing impact with unified analytics. This is a result of Salesforce working to combine Slack, the already-popular business communications platform, with their new AI strategy.

All of Salesforce's new products work to integrate artificial intelligence into the platform. Salesforce CDP acts as an "enterprise customer data platform that supercharges customer interactions everywhere," according to Salesforce. The new Interaction Studio Templates provide personalized web, mobile, and portal experiences based on real-time engagement. Additionally, Datorama Connectors and Apps for Salesforce CDP and Interaction Studio enable marketers to understand the business impact of their first-party, data-driven marketing and advertising.

"Brands that have accelerated success during the pandemic are data-focused, embrace AI, prioritize privacy, and find agile ways to collaborate across their entire organization," said Michael Kostow, EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Salesforce. "By combining Marketing Cloud's new AI innovations with Slack, companies can quickly deliver highly personalized and relevant messages, build trusted customer relationships and drive growth."

According to research conducted by Salesforce, sixty percent of customers are open to the use of AI to improve their experiences. Marketers' top AI use cases include driving recommendations, personalizing the overall customer journey, and automating customer interactions. Using internal research combined with the company's "Einstein Engagement Score" metric, allows companies to track users based on their likelihood to engage or not engage with an event. For example, marketers can use Einstein Engagement Scores in Salesforce CDP to omit users unlikely to engage with emails or mobile, and instead utilize other channels like advertising or social media to engage with them.

Salesforce's new Marketing Cloud offerings also work to provide marketers with the opportunity to help their customers in real-time. According to Salesforce, customers will also be able to create relevant content with the help of AI in seconds using the company's new Einstein Designer, set to be available early next year - to create relevant content with AI in seconds using variations of available images, copy, and headlines.

Current users of the recently announced products include HBO Max, Momentive and Boston Scientific.