The Gist

In the world of content management systems (CMS), the momentum is shifting. It's no longer the exclusive domain of human innovation that steers its evolution. Instead, generative AI has taken the helm, powering a dynamic shift.

Harnessing the capacity to enhance content creation, streamline processes, amplify customer engagement, anticipate trends and automate monotonous tasks, AI has emerged as a fundamental pillar of content management systems technology, heralding an era of optimized digital interactions and experiences.

A study conducted by Advanis in March reveals that generative AI technologies are attracting significant attention from US marketers. Out of the 400 surveyed marketers, an overwhelming 74% are already leveraging these technologies to bolster their marketing strategies or enhance their customer experience functionalities. Further, an additional 23% are seriously contemplating investing in these technologies in the near future.

So how are today’s Content Management Systems/Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) software providers embracing generative AI in content management? It's worth noting that these categories can overlap, and a particular application might fall into multiple categories.

Let’s take a look...

Meet Your Digital Wordsmith: Generative AI, the Secret Sauce to Effortless Content

Think of generative AI as your personal content factory, able to churn out anything from blogs and articles to social media updates and snappy product descriptions. Not only does it cut down on the heavy lifting of content creation, ensuring consistent, top-notch quality, it's also SEO-savvy, boosting your content's visibility and reach.

Shafqat Islam, CMO of Optimizely, a digital experience software provider, recently used his company’s generative AI engine to draft a corporate announcement blog on their own AI capabilities and said he “only needed to provide light edits to get it into a good spot.”

With the AI Content Generator available within Optimizely CMP (Content Marketing Platform), users can generate intelligent text or their ideal image. The Optimizer feature available within the Editor also scans text for readability and offers recommendations for SEO.

“At Optimizely, we're using AI for things like tagging images, generation of blog posts and landing page copy, headline creation and variation generation, image generation, SEO research and content summarization,” Islam said. “Generative AI can be an excellent tool when used as a supplement to spark ideation and creativity with writing, images, videos and music. Predictive text can help get words on the screen when writer's block strikes to solve the blank page problem.”

Advanced Personalization: Tailoring the Digital Tapestry to Every Visitor's Taste

Imagine if your CMS could learn about your users' preferences, search history and interaction patterns. With generative AI, it can – whipping up tailor-made content experiences for each visitor and making their journey unique and engaging.

In April, Sitecore unveiled its full-scale integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT across its suite of composable software solutions.

Underpinned by the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, this integration allows marketers to infuse a generative AI interface into their Sitecore-driven martech stack, scaling up content creation and personalization.

Sitecore's open APIs (application programming interfaces) and adaptable UIs (user interfaces) let marketers bring their AI tools on board. One case in point is the recent integration of ChatGPT into Sitecore's XM Cloud CMS (Content Management System). The resulting functionality enables translations, expanding the system's potential for international content distribution. Similarly, ChatGPT can be utilized to reword marketing materials generated in Content Hub, refining the tone or phrasing to match specific audience segments and delivery platforms.

For Sitecore customers who leverage Dall-E, this AI can create multiple image versions for campaigns spanning different channels, managed via Sitecore's Content Cloud.

According to Sitecore Chief Product Officer Dave O’Flanagan, what makes his company’s generative AI offering innovative is a composable strategy.

“Generative AI developments are moving incredibly fast. In fact, while 77% of US marketers feel their technology can handle AI demands, 45% are concerned by the significant costs they perceive will be required to maintain growth,” O’Flanagan said. “Sitecore’s composable platform helps combat this fear by giving Sitecore customers the ability to leverage our unique, composable offering, which allows brands to control when and how much spend they can invest depending on customer needs.”

Streamlined Workflow: Your Personal AI Assistant for the Mundane

Picture a world where all the mundane tasks like content scheduling, publishing and optimization are handled for you. That's what generative AI offers. It leaves content managers free to strategize, plan and analyze — nudging them with data-driven insights to improve their content strategy.

During its annual summit in March, along with a slew of new AI enhancements and updates, Adobe announced its New Sensei GenAI services, built to reimagine end-to-end marketing workflows.

By directly integrating Adobe Express with Adobe Firefly within Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) assets, users can work in a centralized system and manage their library of images, videos and other content. And with instant modifications, users can change image components such as colors, objects and scenery. Further, the automatic generation of variations for different channels (web, mobile, and email) is designed to ensure consistency across various platforms.

Predictive Analysis With Generative AI: The Crystal Ball of Content Trends

Got your crystal ball? Generative AI does. By crunching historical and real-time data, vendors claim it can spot trends and even predict the next big thing in your content universe.

With Adobe’s Customer Journey Analytics with Natural Language, which integrates data from online and offline touchpoints, brands can query their data and generate actionable insights about their businesses.

In June, Adobe introduced the beta version of Sensei GenAI within the Experience Manager, offering brands a tool to craft and adjust copy for their digital interfaces such as websites or mobile applications. Users can select the desired tone of voice and keywords and can train the generative AI model using their own materials. Alongside this, the Journey Optimizer, built on AEP and designed for orchestrating omnichannel experiences, equips brands with the ability to spontaneously generate variant messages for multiple touchpoints including email, web and mobile messaging.

Boosted User Engagement: Transforming Clicks Into Conversations

By integrating interactive features such as chatbots and virtual assistants, generative AI transforms the user journey from personalized suggestions and prompt responses to navigation and curated content.

For example, at Adobe, Customer Journey Analytics with Intelligent Captions provides text-based descriptions of key takeaways from data visualizations and the Dynamic Chat feature in Marketo Engage enables automated online interaction with prospects.

Sitecore's O'Flanagan said the integration of ChatGPT into the Sitecore XM Cloud Content Management System (CMS) enables marketers to translate content for different regions, use ChatGPT to rephrase marketing copy created in Content Hub to better target specific segments and channels.

OpenAI Integration for Content Creation and Personalization

Brightspot CMS, which provides a content management system for digital experiences, announced earlier this month an integration with OpenAI, designed to enable organizations to elevate their content creation and personalization efforts.

With the integration of OpenAI into Brightspot CMS, content creators can leverage AI-assisted suggestions for headlines, subheadlines and full body text. Users can access OpenAI's content-generation capabilities and create variations of their content. OpenAI can respond to natural language queries and includes a search function that yields answers. It automates the search and interpretation process.

AI's Bold Leap Forward: Revolutionizing Content Management

Many CMS providers believe the potential of ChatGPT to bolster user engagement is enormous. By dissecting user input and activities, generative AI integrated with ChatGPT can deliver sophisticated responses that are curated according to the customer's intentions, likes and previous interactions. This allows for personalized customer experiences — and potential for better customer engagement and overall satisfaction.

The statistics reflect an inevitable trend — marketers are recognizing the potential of generative AI and are swiftly embracing this technological marvel. Whether it's content creation, personalization, workflow optimization, predictive analysis or enhancing user interaction, generative AI has emerged as a game-changer, poised to redefine the CMS landscape.

However, it's crucial to remember that AI is not here to replace human skills but to augment them, acting as a catalyst that sparks innovation and creativity. The blend of human intuition with AI's unparalleled efficiency is what truly paves the way for a revolution in CMS, propelling us towards an era of unparalleled digital experiences.