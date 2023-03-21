The Gist

Adobe announced the beta release of Adobe Firefly and GenAI services. What's it all about? Adobe Gives Creative Credit. Adobe announced plans to make sure that all content created from Firefly is marked as "AI generated content" and will launch the availability of a "Do Not Train" tag.

LAS VEGAS — Following three consecutive years of hosting virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adobe Summit Conference is back in person. The San Jose, Calif.-based digital customer experience software provider opened Adobe Summit 2023, hosted at The Venetian here in Vegas, by sharing several announcements in generative AI technologies.

Adobe Launches Firefly

David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe, revealed in the conference's opening keynote Tuesday morning the beta release of Adobe Firefly. He described it as “a family of Adobe’s own generative models specifically created for content generation for creative output.”

Clarifying the meaning of generative AI, Wadhwani said it means the ability to describe what you want, in your own words, and the computer with generate content to match those words. He further explained that the first model of Adobe Firefly has been trained on millions of stock content from Adobe Stock and open licensed content — built from the ground up to be deeply integrated into application and content workflow.

In essence, Wadhwani said it can become a marketer's “creative co-pilot” for building marketing content. Currently the beta is focused on images and text effects, created with a text prompt, not deep creative tooling. In the coming weeks vectors and in-painting, out-painting, video and 3D content is in the pipeline. He invited the public to sign up for the beta and provide feedback.

Anil Chakravarthy, president of digital experience business at Adobe, said Adobe Experience Cloud will be integrating Firefly directly into the cloud starting with the Adobe Experience Manager where, he said, users will be able to generate content that's safe for commercial use.

It was also announced that Firefly API's are now available for third party developers that want to embed it into their workflows and automated processes.

Adobe Reveals Sensei GenAI Services

Adobe has also announced a family of Sensei GenAI services. Adobe Sensei, is Adobe’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology that operates across the Adobe platform. It was first introduced in 2019.

“We've been doing AI in our creative products for well over a decade, and what we're really excited about this moment is that we're taking generative AI, which is able to create great content, we're putting it together as part of a model pipeline with our decades of innovation, in imaging, video, vectors, 3D, and more, and the combination is going to create some absolutely stunning output," Wadhwani said.

Further, he noted that Adobe’s has been “cleaning” all content and models so that the output is safe for commercial use.

“There's a lot of conversation around generative AI as it relates to copyright, as it relates to diversity and inclusion, as it relates to the potential to create harmful content," Wadhwani said. "We wanted to make sure that we were taking all those difficult problems and addressing them early in the process and making it safe for commercial use means that we can go from leveraging generative AI for fun and individual projects to leveraging it for commercial use.”

The new AI offerings will be integrated within all of Adobe’s applications and workflows, which can now leverage generative AI and Firefly directly embedded into their existing experiences.

Adobe Giving Credit When It’s Due

A few years ago, Adobe introduced “the Content Authenticity Initiative” which now boasts a membership of more than 900 organizations. Focused on giving people credit for their own creativity, Adobe now plans to make sure that all content created from Firefly is marked as “AI generated content” so people know the origin of that content. The company is also launching the availability of a “Do Not Train” tag. So, if creative professionals want to create content that they don't want Firefly to train on, they can embed that tag in the content.

“We recognize that all of this training content is really provided to us from contributors to Adobe stock,” Wadhwani said. “So as Firefly goes into a commercial state we'll be announcing a lot more about how we're planning on sharing the success of that and making sure that contributors get compensated for their efforts.”

Native Adobe Integrations and Partnerships

Both Firefly and Sensei GenAi services will be natively integrated into Adobe apps — whether it's Adobe Experience Manager, Marketo or analytics — with Chakravarthy noting that native integration is more efficient and productive than having to use a third-party service.

Adobe is building all of this technology in partnership with a number of other companies including Microsoft and OpenAI and will integrate its conversational interfaces with ChatGPT directly into their experiences.

Wadhwani also announced “a deep partnership” with NVIDIA to co-develop a new generation of advanced generative AI models.

“This means that between the two companies, we have every part of the technology stack end to end in a way that nothing can that gets in the way in terms of our imagination, our research and our implementation, from the chip to the cloud, to the models and to the applications that all of you use, the two companies really have that entire stack,” Wadhwani said. “So, there are no constraints in terms of the innovation that we can do.”