Email marketing provider Campaign Monitor announced it has merged with Emma and Delivra under a new Campaign Monitor brand. The new brand includes the following suite of solutions:

Campaign Monitor : A tool that focuses on high volume email senders trying to drive more engagement with subscribers.

: A tool that focuses on high volume email senders trying to drive more engagement with subscribers. Emma : Delivers personalization at scale designed to drive conversions and sales.

: Delivers personalization at scale designed to drive conversions and sales. Delivra: Custom email marketing and automation solutions that include a service-centric model to build more sophisticated, custom email solutions.

"While passion and care for the individuals on the other side of the screen or phone is something that often gets overlooked in the tech world, our customers say our emphasis on human connection is one of the primary reasons why they choose us over other digital marketing tools," Campaign Monitor CEO Emma Wellford Dillard blogged about the merger. "As a family of brands, our focus on customer support and success has only gotten stronger. Now, we have an even broader range of expertise to tap into and use to support our customers."

In other customer experience software news ...

Elastic Path Closes on $43M Funding Round

Elastic Path, which provides enterprise headless commerce solutions, has closed on a $43 million Series B growth investment. The funding round was led by Sageview Capital and featured participation from current investors Yaletown Partners and BDC Venture Capital. This round brings the company's total raised capital to more than $63 million.

Company officials said in a press release that Elastic Path has moved significantly into the European market and has also partnered with systems integrators IBM iX, TCS, Cognizant and Sirius to add to its existing partner ecosystem that includes Accenture, PwC and Deloitte Digital. Company officials also cited the company's ability to provide "nimble" API-based technologies to build commerce systems for new generations.

Beamery Nets $28M

Beamery, a recruitment CRM and marketing platform provider, has raised a $28 million Series B funding round. EQT Ventures fund led the round, and M12 (Microsoft’s venture fund) and existing investors Index Ventures, Edenred Capital Partners and Angelpad Fund participated.

Beamery's talent acquisition offering combines CRM and marketing software with artificial intelligence. Officials call it recruitment marketing. Beamery's platform allows companies to build relationships with prospects over time and remain in contact, company officials said in a press release. The company was founded in London in 2014 by Abakar Saidov, Sultan Murad Saidov and Mike Paterson. The new capital will be used to support the company’s growth and hiring in its headquarters in London, as well as its offices in Austin, Texas and San Francisco.

Google to Invest $550 Million in JD.com

Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com, Inc. is getting a $550 million cash investment from Google. The companies will partner on joint development of retail solutions in Southeast Asia, the US and Europe. It will combine JD’s supply chain and logistics expertise with Google technology to create retail infrastructure solutions. JD will also make a selection of products for sale through Google Shopping.

Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in a press release the company is looking forward to exploring new solutions for retail ecosystems to help create "personalized and frictionless shopping experiences."

AgilOne Launches CDP Capabilities for Call Center and Customer Service Teams

AgilOne, a customer data platform provider, has debuted AgilOne 360 Profile for Customer Service. It is designed to provide a single view of the customer to customer support and call center teams in real-time. It will allow call center and customer support teams to access real-time CDP data during customer calls, according to company officials.

AgilOne analyzes customer data from events, journeys, campaigns and transactions, and then leverages predictive intelligence and insights. The AgilOne 360 Profile includes customer summary attributes, transaction history details, the customer journey, customer record details and a household summary. Customer service agents can access information such as a preferred store location, recent website, email, or mobile activity, preferred method of communication, likelihood to buy, product repair, and product return history.

BloomReach Appoints Patrick Finn to Scale Global Partner Channel

BloomReach, a digital experience platform provider, has named Patrick Finn as head of global channels. He will be responsible for expanding BloomReach's global ecosystem of digital agencies, systems integrators and technology partners.

Finn was previously senior vice president of global channel and partnerships at SAP Hybris where he built out and managed the channel and strategic partnerships. Prior to SAP Hybris, Finn was VP of Alliances at Baynote and held a similar role at Emptoris. He also held senior management positions at Interwoven and Accenture. Finn started his career as a sales representative at IBM.

NetBase Introduces Standard Audiences

Social Analytics provider NetBase has launched NetBase Standard Audiences, a new tool aimed at giving brands a better understanding of their target customers. Standard Audiences delivers real-time insights for 18 demographic or affinity groups, company officials said in a press release. This, they said, allows businesses to go beyond keyword monitoring and extend their traditional marketing segmentation. NetBase will offer two groups of NetBase Standard Audiences: life stage/demographic audiences and interest/affinity audiences.

ZoomInfo Launches New Tools at Growth Acceleration Summit

ZoomInfo unveiled two new products and offerings designed to expand the reach of ZoomInfo’s contact and account data at its Growth Acceleration Summit last week in Boston. ZoomInfo provides a B2B account and contact database.

The company released ReachOut 2.0, ZoomInfo’s Google Chrome Extension. The goal is to simplify sales prospecting for B2B sales and marketing professionals. The new version provides deeper functionality when users export data to CRM and sales automation platforms, such as Outreach and SalesLoft, company officials stated in a press release. Users can also export and update contacts directly to Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics from ReachOut 2.0 and access all of ZoomInfo’s data directly from the extension.

ZoomInfo also released a HubSpot integration allowing users to export account and contact information directly into HubSpot. The integration decreases the risk for manual errors and increases prospecting efficiency, company officials said.

InsideView Introduces Suite for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Targeting intelligence provider InsideView rolled out an integration with Microsoft's CRM suite this week. Called InsideView Marketing Suite for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing, it includes add-on applications that augment the capabilities available in Dynamics 365 for Marketing and supports account-based marketing (ABM) programs. Capabilities include lead enrichment, list building, data cleansing and InsideView’s AI-driven external market data and insights. The suite also brings external account and contact data. It leverages InsideView’s proprietary AI-based data aggregation and validation methodology for B2B data.

“Today, as more B2B marketers use targeted strategies like account-based marketing to expand customer relationships and win new ones, they need a marketing automation solution that helps them identify and engage with the best opportunities,” Joe Andrews, VP of product and solution marketing for InsideView, said in a statement.

TeamSupport Leverages IBM Watson Sentiment Analysis

TeamSupport, a B2B customer support software solution, has implemented sentiment analysis technology powered by IBM Watson to help improve customer intelligence by leveraging natural language processing. It will include automatic text analysis that identifies how a customer is feeling based on their email or chat response.

The addition of Watson fits with TeamSupport's Customer Distress Index, which analyzes ticket and response data to categorize levels of customer satisfaction at a company level. Watson data will score response data at both a ticket and overall customer level.

Evergage Launches Customer Survey Tool

Personalization software provider Evergage has released Evergage SmartSurveys, a tool designed to deliver targeted customer surveys. The Voice of the Customer (VoC) survey tool enables brands to contextually relevant questions tailored to each prospect or customer. They can then use the response data to affect and improve experiences in real time.

The tool will reside in Evergage’s personalization and customer data platform (CDP) and help companies automatically add the information collected to each person’s or account’s unified profile. It complements Evergage’s behavioral tracking, which uncovers visitors’ interest and intent.