As we move into 2019, two things remain on all our minds: how did the year pass by so quickly, and how long will it be before artificial intelligence conquers the world and subjugates humankind?

I jest of course, but even when we put our fears of the unknown aside, the rapid development of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology is nothing to scoff at. That’s because AI and ML technologies have already changed customer experiences, marketing, manufacturing, retail, farming, world governments, transportation, and everything in between. In fact, the global AI market is set to grow to $89.8 billion by 2025, which would mean a growth rate of 20x between 2017 and 2025.

2018 certainly played its role in that year-on-year growth. It was a year of progress for the AI and ML space, giving the CMSWire team a whole lot of questions to ask, news to cover, and fears to allay. Here are CMSWire’s top ten AI and ML editorials from 2018.

The hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is intense despite that fact that as yet, artificial intelligence (AI) for most enterprises is still at an early, or planning, stage. While a lot has been done, there is a lot more to do before it becomes commonplace.

Do we still need humans to power customer experiences? Yes, according to Forrester. In its Digital CX Trends 2018 report released today, Forrester researchers found that "while AI, intelligent agents, and chatbots were central to the business conversation in 2017, most companies discovered they lack the design acumen and technical chops to seize the opportunities."

Some of your customers prefer to work with chatbots as they connect with you, according to Inbenta’s Chatbot Consumer and Business Survey. Their data shows that 50 percent of consumers prefer chatbots when shopping online, rather than calling support. And 72 percent of consumers say that chatbots hold the answer to frustration-free customer service.

We are rapidly moving toward a workplace where people interact with machines on a routine basis. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), and the chatbots that it powers, technology is now interwoven into many of our everyday job tasks. In fact, it has been reported that more than 80 percent of businesses plan to be using chatbots by 2020.

“The robots are coming, the robots are coming!” said my colleague and artificial intelligence expert Kimberly Nevala in a tongue-in-cheek teaser for her new ebook, “Making Sense of AI.” She is right. In fact, in the context of digital transformation and customer experience, artificial intelligence (AI) already has a foot in the door. And that foot is poised to kick the door wide open.

Most employers do not feel threatened by artificial intelligence. According to recent data from work benefits giant MetLife, 56 percent of employers demonstrated a positive view of automation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and even robots.

According to Gartner's 2017 hype cycle for emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) will automate 1.8 million people out of work by 2020. While the job losses generate the most interest and headlines, the losses only tell part of the story.

Microsoft has announced this week, at its Ignite conference in Orlando, that it is adding four new AI features to its ubiquitous and beloved Excel spreadsheet, continuing a development trend that it first announced at the beginning of the year.

In the world of technology, the mantra "innovate or die" is truer for organizations than ever, and artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining industries by providing greater personalization to users, automating processes, and disrupting how we work.

Organizational leaders and human resources executives have faith that merging artificial intelligence (AI) into HR functions like onboarding and administration of benefits can and will improve the overall employee experience.