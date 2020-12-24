PHOTO: rasica

Customer experience professionals report digital customer experience as an extremely or very high organization priority: 79% of them, in fact, according to the CMSWire State of Digital Customer Experience Report for 2020. And their reading interests with us confirmed that, for sure: Connecting human experiences, digital experience platforms, content management systems and voice of the customer metrics were among the hot topics in 2020.

Without further ado, we present CMSWire's 10 most popular customer experience articles from 2020.

The Content Management System (CMS) is at a historic crossroads. Caught in a bind between innovation in developer experiences on one end and an explosion in digital channels and user expectations on the other, content teams are increasingly contending with a CMS market in which they lose out and fall behind no matter what direction they go.

The human health crisis has brought fundamental change to many aspects of our personal and professional lives, including the customer journey.

A spring 2020 Forrester report, Winning the New B2B Buyer, found that the balance of the buying journey already had shifted from equal parts human and digital to primarily digital.

Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) today are sophisticated enough to make any B2B marketer giddy. We can reach our audiences through an ever-growing number of digital touchpoints and deliver fine-grained, personalized content at every stage of the customer journey. But are the technical capabilities of DXPs getting ahead of our ability to use them correctly?

Electric utilities have had a weak relationship with customers — whom they called “ratepayers” until recently — for years now. But like all other industries, they must now reinvent their relationship with customers due to several key factors placing enormous pressure upon them. The focus on customer success in the high-tech sector sets a great example for utilities to follow for their transformation. Why high-tech?

Many customer-centric organizations are using Voice of the Customer (VoC) data to enable them to understand their customer journeys, which facilitates the ability to keep customers satisfied and coming back. This article will tell you about the VoC metrics that you should focus on, and those you may have been ignoring.

In the current climate CX has become a top priority, as companies work to meet shifting customer demands and customer journey maps are a critical part of delivering on those demands. The customer journey refers to all of the touchpoints and pain points a customer experiences as they interact with a brand, while a customer journey map is a visual representation that illustrates each of those touchpoints and pain points.

Starbucks is one of the most successful companies in the world, not only in the coffee shop business. It is so successful because it was able to provide an experience that changed how much of the world thought about coffee shops and how many of us drink coffee outside of our homes.

Salesforce acquired Evergage in February to fill gaps in its marketing cloud offering for personalization and add a real-time focus in Web and app channels, putting it ahead of Adobe in the personalization and recommendation categories.

Ding. Dong. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management is dead. Why?

Amidst the coronavirus epidemic, many B2B brands are left with huge event marketing budgets. With the rise of virtual conferences underway, we’ve asked marketing leaders whether virtual events can actually replace in-person events, and how brands can plan their own virtual conferences.