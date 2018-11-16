Forrester named its top web content management players in the newly released Wave report (fee required). The research firm tapped Adobe, Sitecore and Acquia as leaders. It was welcome news for Sitecore, which missed the leaders nod in the last Forrester Wave for WCM (2017). Adobe and Acquia returned to the leaders board once more, while Episerver, a first-time leader in 2017, made the cut this year as a "strong performer."

Joining Episerver in the "strong performers" category was BloomReach, Amplience and Kentico Software. SDL, OpenText, CoreMedia, Magnolia and Automattic earned a spot in the "contenders" section. CrownPeak and Progress were named "challengers." Forrester only analyzed these 14 WCM vendors.

In other customer experience software news ...

Leanplum Advances Campaign Composer

Leanplum, a mobile engagement provider, has announced advancements to Campaign Composer, its visual solution for building messaging campaigns across channels. Campaign Composer provides feedback during campaign setup. Its new journey analytics offers insights into end-to-end customer behavior. According to company officials, the updated Campaign Composer helps marketers with:

Machine-learning powered campaign optimization.

Adaptive feedback through segmentation, timing, personalization and channel selection.

Journey analytics.

BloomReach Releases v13 of Experience Manager CMS

BloomReach, a digital experience platform provider, announced v13 of its Experience Manager CMS product at brConnect Amsterdam. The platform introduces enterprise collaboration with multiteam support to complement existing ability to segment content edits and drive workflow between creators and approvers across multiple teams and campaigns. The new release also features an opened up user interface (UI) that allows external applications like auditing, analytics or site optimization tools to be managed from within the brXM dashboard. BloomReach also introduces SPA++, which is a set of capabilities to support single page applications.

Squarespace Launches Commerce Solution

Squarespace debuted Subscriptions for Squarespace Commerce, a native ecommerce tool to sell product or service subscriptions. It will allow users to forecast future profits, access order automation and avoid third-party integrations.

Integrate Partners with LinkedIn

Integrate, which provides demand orchestration, announced it is partnering with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to connect its demand orchestration SaaS platform directly to the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions platform. Using Integrate, marketers can now automate and manage new prospects generated from LinkedIn for follow-up by sales and/or marketing.

The agreement introduces a new social channel to demand orchestration (demand orchestration is an automation layer that sits between top-funnel marketing efforts and marketing automation). B2B marketers can centralize all top-of-funnel demand generation processes and data in the platform, according to company officials.

Aprimo Adds DAM Features

Aprimo, which provides global marketing operations and digital asset management (DAM) technology, this week released new features across its solution platform that offer integrations, provide insights on content, productivity and campaigns, and improve overall marketing planning and outcomes. The updates include a low-code integration platform, partner solutions and budget allocation.

Zendesk Debuts CRM

Zendesk has announced Sunshine, an open and flexible CRM platform built in the public cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Zendesk Sunshine enables businesses to understand all their customer data and gives their developers the ability to build and deploy customer apps and services faster, according to company officials. Sunshine is built on open standards, with the security, scalability and reliability of AWS built into its core, company officials said.

AdRoll Acquires Growlabs

AdRoll Group has announced the acquisition of Growlabs, a two-year-old startup with a B2B database and suite of lead generation and outbound sales automation technologies. The acquisition of Growlabs will bolster AdRoll Group’s identity graph and data capabilities, according to company officials.

AdRoll Group's RollWorks is focused on providing B2B marketers with an account-based marketing (ABM) solution from account discovery through engagement and measurement. Growlabs’ B2B database will allow AdRoll Group to amplify these offerings, company officials added.