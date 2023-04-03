The Gist

Umbraco, a provider of open-source content management systems, has announced the acquisition of Outfield Digital, a UK-based digital agency. According to company officials, the acquisition is aimed at strengthening Umbraco's digital capabilities and expanding its presence in the UK market.

But it also positions Umbraco for a takeover of the Digital Experience Platform's (DXP’s) middle market. According to the vendors analyzed in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms published March 13, that market would include competitors such as Kentico, Magnolia, Optimizely, Progress and Squiz.

As part of the deal, Umbraco will acquire two of Outfield Digital’s most promising projects: Vendr, a SaaS commerce solution, and Konstrukt, the backoffice UI builder.

“We believe that in order for Umbraco to stay relevant we need to look beyond just content,” Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO at Umbraco, said in a statement. “We want to be able to offer a powerful commerce offering that is well-integrated with Umbraco and that can be added to Umbraco projects where needed. And we believe Vendr to be just that.”

The acquisition strategy is certainly not out of left field. Heavy DXP hitters like Adobe, Acquia and Sitecore have been acquiring parts for the better part of the last two decades. And, according to CMSWire's DXP Market Guide, "the best DXP systems are ones that can serve as a foundational platform, allowing organizations to use that foundation and extend it by integrating with other internal and external systems" — and the proportion of respondents buying a new platform has increased.

Umbraco Plans to Integrate Vendr, Konstrukt in 2023

Umbraco will also gain members of Outfield’s digital team, including Matt and Lucy Brailsford, the couple who built both Vendr and Konstrukt. As part of Umbarco’s “Community Happiness Team,” both were onboarded to continue maintaining and developing the projects.

Vendr is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that aims to help businesses manage and optimize their subscription spend. Features include automated renewals, contract management, spend analytics and vendor consolidation. The platform allows businesses to centralize all of their subscription purchases and manage them in one place, to streamline procurement process and reduce costs. Konstrukt is a project management tool designed to help teams collaborate and streamline their workflow. It offers a range of features, including task management, time tracking, file sharing and communication tools.

Company officials said clients of Vendr and Konstrukt will continue on “existing terms and prices until the end of 2023” while the company works on integrating both into its commercial offerings as Umbraco products sometime later in 2023.

In August 2021, Umbraco was acquired by Monterro, a software growth investor, something Madsen called a “perfect match.”

“With extensive CMS experience and a true belief in open-source software, Monterro is a perfect match as we strive to meet increasing demand for best-of-breed DXP solutions that make complex technologies easy to use,” Madsen said. “With Monterro’s valuable guidance and capital, we will continue to work closely with our active open-source community to bring the Umbraco family of user-friendly, flexible and robust CMS platforms to an even greater portfolio of companies in even more countries.”