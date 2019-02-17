2018 was a major year for chatbots, with the AI-driven helpers popping up everywhere, from Facebook Messenger to Slack to WhatsApp. Our predictions tell us they’ll only become more popular in this upcoming year. If you are thinking about implementing a chatbot, you’ll need a good chatbot builder, a.k.a. chatbot development platform, but with 26 options to choose from, you should find a fit. Read more about this and much more, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Top 26 ChatBot Builders for 2019
By Kaya Ismail | Feb 12, 2019
If you’re looking to jump into the world of chatbots, you’ll need a stellar chatbot builder. Here’s your list of top contenders.
- What We Can Learn From the GDPR's First Fines
By Michael Mittel | Feb 14, 2019
Signs point to the end of the amnesty period from GDPR fines.
- GDPR Is Tough and Set to Get Even Tougher
By David Roe | Feb 13, 2019
The gloves are coming off.
- 6 Ways to Improve a Failing Company Culture
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 11, 2019
Although difficult to define, company culture is often talked about as a workplace challenge. Get your team up to snuff.
- What's Behind Slack's Secret IPO?
By David Roe | Feb 14, 2019
“Workplace messaging vendor Slack recently filed a confidential registration for an IPO, becoming the latest of a group of richly valued tech enterprises to look to Wall Street.“
- The Age of Ask – Alexa, Are We There Yet?
By Lisa Loftis | Feb 11, 2019
Voice is here to stay, baby.
- What CMOs Should Tell Board Members (and What Boards Should Be Asking)
By Christine Crandell | Feb 14, 2019
Bottom line is boards will only be interested in if you’ll meet numbers and if you have the bandwidth to meet those goals — be sure to inspire confidence.
- 4 Mistakes to Avoid on the Path to Digital Transformation
By Joanna Schloss | Feb 12, 2019
Yeah, you’re gonna want to put mobile first and make testing a strategic imperative. Thannnks.
- How to Make Your Digital Workplace Tools Matter
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 14, 2019
Owning the tools is a completely different matter, making them count for your organization is what’s most important.
- Using Behavioral Intelligence to Improve Your Site's User Experience
By Tom Shapiro | Feb 12, 2019
The third and final part in a three-part series on why your audience clicks.
Featured Events
- February 26 — DW24 Live
- February 27 — Personalization at Scale: Where Do You Measure Up?
- April 28 — Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo San Diego 2019
- June 17 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019
- November 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019