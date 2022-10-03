Digiday Partners and Invests in Marketecture

Share Save

Today, Digiday Media, the leading source of news and community focused on confronting the truths in media, marketing, and retail, announced an investment and strategic partnership with content platform Marketecture. Marketecture helps publishers and advertisers navigate the complex world of technology through expert interviews with CEOs and product leaders across the marketing and advertising industry.

The two companies joined forces to help close the gap between buyers and vendors by shining a light on the multibillion-dollar ad tech industry and providing business decision-makers with the critical tools and information needed to make smart, informed decisions when choosing the right ad tech vendors. Through the partnership, a new membership bundle will offer a full set of Digiday+ benefits in addition to unlimited access to Marketecture's growing library of expert video and audio content covering ad tech, mobile marketing, TV/CTV, and other marketing tools, along with new vendor interviews scheduled to launch twice weekly.

"Partnering with Marketecture was an easy choice for Digiday. The synergy here is undeniable, and the move closely aligns with our mission and commitment to our readers to create real transparency in media and advertising and the ever-evolving role that technology plays within it," said Nick Friese, Digiday Media CEO & Founder. "We're taking a highly complex ad tech industry and breaking it down into easy, digestible content that our readers can trust and understand, and ultimately, take with them as they make critical business decisions and determine budget allocations throughout the year."

The Marketecture team is led by CEO & Co-founder Ari Paparo and Editor-in-Chief & Co-founder Zach Rodgers, two seasoned industry leaders with decades of experience practicing and covering ad tech and the Lumascape. Their goal is to help buyers learn about technology in a clear and unbiased way through interviews hosted by industry experts who know the right questions to ask to untangle the details and get down to the bottom of a vendor's pitch.

"Choosing the right vendor can be extremely challenging, and there is a lack of unbiased and clear information and research readily available. Unfortunately, most vendor review sites are pay-to-play, resulting in biased views and predetermined pros and cons of the featured companies. Marketecture solves this core challenge by covering a wide variety of vendors across emerging sectors, providing agencies and advertisers with key insights they will not find anywhere else. We take the guesswork out of choosing the right ad tech vendors for your business needs," said Paparo.

Friese added, "At Digiday, we're proud to help our readers navigate this incredible but complicated industry. When they log in or open our newsletter, they've come to expect a high level of expertise and clarity on the latest news and trends in media. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Ari and Zach and continue to provide the Digiday audience with a best-in-class experience and even more access to the inner workings of the ad tech world."

Interviews from Marketecture include vendors like Comscore, NBC Universal's One Platform, LiveIntent, Innovid, and LiveRamp, as well as smaller, emerging vendors like Habu and Rockerbox. The new Digiday+ bundle including Marketecture content is available for purchase now. Readers can also expect to see more from this partnership on digiday.com and through event activations in the near future.

About Digiday



Digiday Media is a vertical media company with a portfolio of media brands founded in 2008 by CEO Nick Friese. The Digiday mission is to chronicle how industries like media, marketing and retail are navigating change. Our approach is to continually reimagine and reshape the media we create and the way we connect the industries we cover, guided by our core virtues of quality, honesty, curiosity and tenacity.

About Marketecture



Marketecture (marketecture.tv) was launched in 2022 by industry veterans Ari Paparo and Zach Rodgers with the goal of helping buyers of technology get up to speed on the complex world of advertising and marketing technology. The site and podcast feature in-depth interviews with technology vendors, hosted by well-known experts, including Eric Seufert and Mike Shields. These interviews help you Get Smart, Fast, and are available in a long form for paid subscribers, or as a free, edited clip.

