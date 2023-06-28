SaaSHub, the growing and independent software marketplace, is proud to announce the official release of its “Experts Community”. This platform, which has successfully emerged from beta testing, allows software promotion by empowering users to curate and promote top-quality products. With the Experts Community, SaaSHub aims to create an environment where software makers gain recognition, and users discover the best and trending solutions daily.



The SaaSHub Experts Community functions as an ongoing software tournament, enabling users to promote their own solutions. Participants select five products of the day and increase their influence within the community when selection matches the Top 5. In essence, by curating and endorsing outstanding software offerings, experts elevate their standing and contribute to the growth and success of the platform.



Since its inception on Mar 2, the Experts Community has witnessed a growing participation rate, with over 1,200 experts engaging in the platform. Their invaluable expertise has helped select more than 400 “Top 5 products of the day”. This is further validating SaaSHub’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of software enthusiasts and professionals.



“We are thrilled to announce the official launch of the SaaSHub Experts Community,” said Stan Bright, Founder and CEO of SaaSHub. “The enthusiastic response from our users during the beta phase has matched our expectations and has helped us polish the process. We are more than happy to witness the continued community growth as experts contribute their expertise and promote trending and useful software products.”



The SaaSHub Experts Community is open to all users of SaaSHub, fostering a professional environment where every software product or website has the potential to gain recognition. To participate and become an expert, users simply need to register for the tournament and submit their software products or websites for approval on SaaSHub.



SaaSHub remains dedicated to offering an unbiased platform that facilitates software discovery and selection for individuals and businesses alike. The Experts Community serves as a testament to SaaSHub’s mission of empowering software creators while enabling users to find the best solutions for their needs.



About SaaSHub: It is a leading independent software marketplace that connects software buyers with the best solutions. With a diverse catalog of almost 200,000 software products and websites across various categories, SaaSHub simplifies the process of discovering, evaluating, and selecting the right software for businesses and individuals. It empowers users to make informed decisions when choosing the software to use.

Stan Bright

SaaSHub

email us here



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn