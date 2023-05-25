UCBOS, a composable no-code platform company, is excited to announce the successful completion of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and its membership in the AWS Partner Network (APN).



The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.



FTR completion enables UCBOS to be available in the AWS marketplace. It facilitates enterprises to consolidate the spend through cost optimization tools while procuring AWS approved composable no-code platform.



Pras Prabhakaran, CTO of UCBOS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, " This significant milestone solidifies our commitment to unparalleled excellence in composable technology. By surpassing these rigorous standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence, we continue to stand as a testament to the exceptional competitiveness of UCBOS and its ability to continue to shape the future of innovation. "



UCBOS has recently received multiple prestigious recognitions in the industry. Gartner, a leading technology research and advisory company, has recognized UCBOS as a Technology Application Composition Vendor. Furthermore, UCBOS has been awarded the 2021 Digital Innovator Award by Intellyx. Moreover, IDC, a global provider of market intelligence, has mentioned UCBOS in its whitepaper, stating that business orchestration platforms drive value and increase supply chain resiliency.

About UCBOS:

UCBOS, Inc. is a USA-based No-Code Software firm helping enterprises achieve strategic business advantage through a 100% Configurable PaaS platform that delivers business outcomes 10x faster. Its vision is to help enterprises self-learn, adapt, and achieve ontology-driven interoperability using dynamic semantic data models and explainable to rapidly gain business resilience, smart orchestration, hyper customizations, and customer experience.



