6sense, an account engagement platform, has announced it has raised $125 million in Series D funding at a $2.1 billion valuation. D1 Capital Partners led the round with participation from Sapphire Ventures and Tiger Global. Existing investor Insight Partners also participated.

The 6sense platform uses AI and big data architecture for sales and marketing functions such as identifying and engaging target accounts. Company officials said this latest round of investment follows 6sense's third straight year of 100%+ revenue growth. The financing comes 15 months after 6sense announced $40 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners.

6sense's funding will help growth initiatives and accelerate the company's aggressive product roadmap, according to company officials. Key areas of investment include expanding 6sense's data layer, further developing its machine learning-based next-best-action predictions and continuing to scale its AI-based orchestration capabilities.

In other digital marketing and customer experience software news...

Holler Announces $36 Million Series B

Holler, which provides digital messaging content capabilities for consumers, has announced a $36 million Series B round co-led by CityRock Venture Partners and New General Market Partners LLC founded by billionaire entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis. Additional investors in the round include Gaingels, Interplay Ventures, Relevance Ventures, Towerview Ventures and WorldQuant Ventures.

The investment will help the company continue to enhance digital messaging experiences and accelerate the development of its conversational media products, according to company officials. It will also support development of a model of advertising that organically connects brands with consumers within peer-to-peer messaging environments.

Travis Montaque is CEO of Holler. He has emerged as one of the leading voices in driving diversity, equity and inclusion practices at tech companies and beyond. “Holler is more than simply a groundbreaking technology company,” Oliver Libby, co-founder and managing partner of CityRock Venture Partners, said in a statement. “Under Travis Montaque’s visionary leadership, Holler boldly stands for a new era of ethics in social media, and also deeply reflects the values of diversity, inclusion and belonging."

Holler will use its latest funding round to invest in the research, engineering and development around conversational media and creative content. Holler uses suggestion AI technology to help brands understand context and nuance in messaging.

MACH Alliance Welcomes NewStore

NewStore, an omnichannel platform, has joined the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies that advocates for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. MACH stands for Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. The alliance is rooted in the common belief that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences. The NewStore Omnichannel Platform is a cloud-based solution operating microservices on an API-first architecture.

Pipeliner CRM Introduces Analytics, Reporting

Pipeliner CRM has announced that it has launched a reporting and analytics solution. New features include enhanced reporting options for performance indicators and quotas, along with visual aides such as line graphs, bar and pie charts. In addition, a Power Panel feature in Pipeliner CRM enables users to view the data from different perspectives and set filters.

Madison Logic Releases Advanced Measurement Capabilities

Madison Logic, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, has announced the launch of ML Platform v3 with new Journey Acceleration Measurement capabilities. It includes full-funnel performance visibility and pipeline impact reporting. Journey Acceleration Measurement lives within ML Platform and utilizes an integration with Salesforce.

B2B marketers will be able to measure and optimize multi-channel account engagement and campaign performance, as well as document direct impact on pipeline and revenue, according to company officials.

Infosys Partners With LivePerson

Infosys, which provides digital services and consulting, and LivePerson, which offers Conversational AI, have announced a new partnership to help brands manage AI-powered conversations with consumers and employees over SMS, web sites, apps and messaging channels.

The partnership combines Infosys Cobalt, a platform and set of services to help with cloud transitions, with LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, a set of applications and APIs for creating and managing conversational experiences.

Infosys will support LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, as well as assist LivePerson in the transformation of its technology infrastructure on the public cloud.

Khoros Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Khoros, which offers digital customer engagement software and services, has announced that it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. The Khoros platform integrates with the Adobe Experience Cloud to provide connected digital experiences and analytics for joint customers. The Khoros platform features solutions for digital marketing, community management and digital customer service.

Engagement Platform Loop & Tie Launches Salesforce App

Loop & Tie, an engagement platform that helps businesses connect with employees and customers through gifting, has launched a new app for Salesforce. Loop & Tie's customer gifting platform allows users to send gifts. The Salesforce app will allow Loop & Tie users to connect their CRM to engagement-based gifting and use Salesforce as their home base for tracking customer relationships and outreach.