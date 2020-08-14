Adobe has announced the general availability of data governance capabilities in its real-time customer data platform (CDP). Adobe officials said the framework is designed to help users manage their customer experience data across the enterprise from the point of collection to syndication outside the platform. The data governance capabilities of real-time CDP can be accessed via the Privacy Console.

Users can also:

Apply appropriate data usage labels in order to help stay compliant with data usage policies. Adobe's out-of-the-box labels are used to classify data with privacy-related considerations and contractual conditions. Brands can also apply their own custom labels.

Configure marketing usage for labeled data by setting data usage restrictions and defining marketing use cases for the data.



Manage data policies, which are rules that describe the types of marketing actions that marketers can and cannot take.

Enforce of data compliance when activating audience segments to destinations for marketing use cases. Data governance capabilities automatically enforce usage policies when violations occur.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Genesys Unveils Multicloud Architecture for Contact Centers

Genesys, which provides cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has announced a native multi-cloud architecture. Users will be able to build a multi-vendor ecosystem and tailor their infrastructure, deployment and management models, according to company officials. It allows Genesys Engage customers to adopt cloud-delivered innovations. They can also transition to the cloud while preserving existing technology investments and complying with data and security requirements.

The containerized architecture of Genesys Engage was built using open standards. Customers can select private or public cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployments with Genesys Cloud or third-party providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Cloud customers can also choose to be operated independently, by Genesys or managed by a partner such as Accenture, Aria Solutions, Avtex, BT, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Infosys, NTT LTD or Orange Business Services.

SurveyMonkey Launches Tech Partner Program

SurveyMonkey, a customer experience software, market research and survey feedback software provider, has announced the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP), an expanded partner platform built on an existing partner ecosystem. STEP includes developer resources and go-to-market opportunities provided by SurveyMonkey. Existing STEP partners include Zendesk, HubSpot, MailChimp, Constant Contact, Gainsight and Freshworks.

SurveyMonkey’s platform integrates with over 100 technology companies’ systems of record and includes feedback programs of more than 335,000 organizations and over 17 million active users across industry verticals and market segments.

Claravine Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager

Claravine, which provides content data management, has announced an integration with Adobe Experience Manager, a Web Content Management (WCM) platform. This is designed to allow users to control content metadata and tagging within Experience Manager Sites (web content), Experience Manager Assets (digital assets) and more.

With Claravine, users can connect to Adobe Experience Manager and view and manage data on the video, images, web pages, product offers and other assets in their campaign. They can find missing metadata and sync it back into Adobe Experience Manager.

SDL Launches SDL Trados Studio 2021 and SDL Trados Live

SDL, an intelligent language and content company, has announced the launch of SDL Trados Studio 2021, a translation solution designed to offer flexibility for translators and project managers. This is the latest version of SDL's Computer Assisted Translation (CAT) tool. SDL Trados 2021 is now available on an annual subscription model.

New features include:

SDL Trados Live: Powered by SDL Language Cloud, this translation productivity cloud works with SDL Trados Studio and is coupled with a web-based project management and revision experience.

SDL Trados Live Mobile App.

Enhanced Translation Memory (TM) engine that supports quality assurance checks operating with the new intelligent TM technology.

SDL AppStore is now accessible directly from within SDL Trados Studio 2021.

Subscription-based licensing.

Sprinklr Announces Sprinklr Community

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, has announced the launch of Sprinklr Community, a self-service online forum. Brands can link a customer community on their website. Sprinklr Community is generally available today and is part of Sprinklr Modern Care.

With a community on the Sprinklr platform, brands can provide consistent support across digital channels. It also includes AI-driven Intuition Moderation, which identifies which messages need to be addressed. Smart Responses help moderators provide quick and relevant responses, and a CSAT Prediction score is generated based on the context of a customer message while Smart Alerts analyze brand conversations to detect anomalies based on volume and sentiment.

Oracle Announces CX, Marketing Updates

Oracle has introduced a series of updates to Oracle CX Marketing within the Oracle Cloud Customer Experience. They include: