Gartner released its first Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms (fee charged) March 27. The Stamford, Conn.-based research firm named NewsCred, Kapost, Contently and Percolate as its leaders. Skyword, ScribbleLive, Spredfast and Sprinklr were named "niche players."

Gartner defines content marketing platforms (CMPs) as software platforms that support the practice of content marketing. They include capabilities that support ideation, editorial planning, collaboration and workflow, content creation and publishing, and content performance analytics. Gartner analysts Kirsten Newbold-Kipp, Christopher Ross and Stephen R. Wellman produced the report.

To qualify for inclusion in the report, vendors had to have had at least $5 million in revenue for their content marketing platform and 20 or more net-new customers won between November 2016 and November 2017. "As you build your business case and requests for proposals (for CMPs)," the Gartner analysts wrote in the report, "ensure you use not only product and capability criteria but also vision and cultural fit, scope of solution, and experience with your business model."

In other customer experience software news ...

Adobe Releases Updates for Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Cloud Platform

Adobe released updates to its Adobe Experience Cloud at its annual Adobe Summit digital marketing conference in Las Vegas this week, including advanced capabilities in Advertising Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Analytics Cloud. Adobe also announced technology enhancements to Adobe Cloud Platform.

Adobe officials called the company's Adobe Cloud Platform the "experience system of record." Updates include a new unified customer profile, artificial intelligence-powered Adobe Sensei services and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness. The goal is to unify data from disparate systems into an Experience Cloud profile and allow for better customization of Adobe Sensei capabilities.

In other news from the Adobe Summit:

Mindtree Launches Decision Moments for Marketers

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced an integration between its insights platform, Decision Moments, and Adobe Experience Cloud. Decision Moments, built on the Microsoft Azure Platform, now offers an API to push and pull data into the Adobe Experience Cloud. Marketers can in turn integrate this data with online and offline data from other sources, test and validate use cases using Decision Moments machine learning, discover new insights based on a single view of the customer and then use all these insights to deliver personalized content through the Adobe Experience Cloud.

Officials said the integration will help marketers, "more effectively target consumers using applications such as next best offers, product recommendations and purchase inclination."

Wipro Expands Partnership with Adobe

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has expanded its global relationship with Adobe in a move designed to help orchestrate digital marketing solutions and campaigns. Wipro plans to embed Adobe’s design and prototyping software, Adobe XD CC, a UX/UI solution for designing and prototyping mobile apps and websites, into its Digital Experience Platform.

Azuqua Launches App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud

Azuqua, a cloud-based business automation provider, has announced the availability of new Azuqua connectors for Adobe Experience Cloud. This move, company officials said, will help business users create integrations and workflow automations between Adobe and their other Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools. Azuqua will be launching several connectors for Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe I/O Events, to trigger actions between applications.

Tech Veteran Joins BloomReach Board

Digital experience platform provider BloomReach has named Hilarie Koplow-McAdams to its board of directors. Koplow-McAdams brings more than three decades of operating experience at companies including Salesforce, Intuit, Oracle and New Relic.

Before joining New Enterprise Associates as a venture partner in December, Koplow-McAdams was president at New Relic. Before that, she served as president of global sales at Salesforce and vice president of direct sales for small business and was also a member of the executive committee at Intuit. She began her career at Oracle, spearheading development of the company’s Oracle Direct sales channel.

CDP Institute Launches in Europe

The Customer Data Platform Institute has announced the launch of the CDP Institute Europe with its founding partner CrossEngage, provider of a combination real-time customer data platform and cross-channel campaign management. It made the announcement at the German Online Marketing Rockstars conference.

David Raab founded the CDP Institute in 2013 in the U.S. as a vendor-neutral organization with the mission to educate marketers about customer data management. A Customer Data Platform is a marketer-managed system that serves as a central location for first-party customer data and makes it available to other systems and tools in real time. According to the CDP Institute’s latest report from January, the industry has doubled since 2017 with a total funding of $1.2 billion.

Showpad Launches Shared Spaces

Showpad, which offers a sales and marketing success platform, has launched Shared Spaces, which company officials said will help sales teams build custom sites for prospects and facilitate personalized interactions between buyers and sellers. Salespeople can share content with prospects in a branded, personalized and secure webpage.

Accenture to Acquire MXM

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire New York City-based digital agency Meredith Xcelerated Marketing (MXM). MXM specializes in data and analytics, according to Accenture officials. It combines that with content creation and customer engagement capabilities and specializes in automotive, consumer brands and financial services industries.

Owned by Meredith Corporation, MXM employs more than 450 people across the U.S. and Canada. The acquisition will expand Accenture Interactive’s studio locations in U.S. markets including, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington DC.