HubSpot this week made some product announcements at its annual INBOUND conference.



The announcements include:

Sales Hub Enterprise: an enterprise sales CRM with custom objects, advanced permissions and reporting, enhanced sales acceleration tools and configure-price-quote functionality.

Scalable pricing: a new pricing model that enables companies to only pay for the contacts to which they actively market.

Upgrades to Marketing Hub: including advanced personalization tools, a new report builder and custom objects.

Service Hub enhancements: including logged-in visitor identification, help desk automation and team management functionality and a multi-language knowledge base.

Improvements to the HubSpot ecosystem: including a redesigned Solutions Directory and new remote work integrations in the App Marketplace.

HubSpot has also updated its suite of sales engagement tools. New configure-price-quote functionality includes custom quote templates and integrations with NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, Xero and Nubox.

Marketing Hub customers with October renewal dates will be able to opt in to the new pricing model on Oct. 1. All Marketing Hub customers will gain access on Oct. 21.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Conductrics Updates Experience Optimization Platform

Digital experimentation and artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS company Conductrics has announced its latest major release of its experience optimization platform. The cloud-based A/B testing and decision optimization engine's latest release focuses on streamlining and improving the user experience.

New features include:

Revamped and simplified user experience (UX).

Streamlined A/B testing and optimization workflows.

Improved program management tools.

Upgraded API and mobile developer libraries.

The new release will be available in mid-October.

Aisle Rocket Launches Advanced Predictive Analytics for Facebook Advertisers

Aisle Rocket, a marketing agency, has launched its Creative Attribute Tracking and Intelligence Engine (CATIE), a predictive analytics tool for Facebook advertising campaigns. The CATIE technology tags and scores Facebook advertisements and surfaces creative trends that correlate with low-cost and high click-through rates, according to company officials. Users can build creative portfolios that leverage what worked in past ads.

Aisle Rocket is a Facebook Marketing Partner that builds Facebook API software for the specialty areas of Retail Ad Technology, Ecommerce Ad Technology and Offline Conversions.

Salesforce Debuts CDP

Salesforce has announced Digital 360, which includes Customer 360 Audiences, a customer data platform. Digital 360 brings together components in the Salesforce Customer 360 platform. In addition to the CDP announcement, the platform includes Commerce Cloud Payments, an out-of-the-box payment solution powered by Stripe and Experience Cloud updates to build CRM-powered digital experiences. The Customer 360 CDP tech is set for an October debut.

Digital 360 is part of the Salesforce Customer 360, which includes apps spanning sales, service, marketing and commerce. It features services and APIs including AI, mobile, security and other capabilities. Digital 360 combines the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud. The new Customer 360 Audiences, Salesforce’s customer data platform, is designed to enable marketers to capture, unify, segment and activate all their customer data, according to company officials.

Terminus Updates Account-Based Marketing Platform

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform, has released new capabilities in the Terminus Engagement Hub. They feature a mobile app for running ABM and chat from phones, enhanced household IP identification and ad retargeting.

The new Terminus Engagement Hub capabilities also include enhanced integrations with Google and Adobe Analytics. Users can send Terminus account name and firmographics data directly into Google or Adobe Analytics tools and segment traffic by firmographic data to measure impact by geography, behavior, company size and more.

Qualtrics Announces Delighted AI

Qualtrics, which provides customer experience software, has announced Delighted AI, an artificial intelligence and machine learning engine built directly into Delighted’s customer experience platform. Delighted is a Qualtrics company. Its software is designed to help automate the customer feedback process, from scheduling to analysis and reporting.

Delighted AI is complementary to Qualtrics’ existing Text iQ enterprise technology for CustomerXM. It includes Smart Trends, Delighted’s AI-based text analysis that serves the top keywords and themes emerging in customers’ open-ended feedback. It also creates and saves search filters and reports for ongoing analysis.

InMoment Delivers Experience Software Updates

InMoment, a customer experience management provider, has announced new solutions, including technology and data products XI Workflow for complex data management, XI Moments for curation, display and alerts of experience moments, XI Digital Transformation and XI Field Reporting.

InMoment is also announcing new strategic service and consulting solutions and expanded benchmarking, competitive, market and brand experience solutions.