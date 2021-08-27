PHOTO: zucker66

Traject, a suite of digital marketing tools under ASG, has acquired Loomly. Loomly is a brand success platform that is designed to help marketing teams manage social media communication. Loomly is the fourth social media company to join the Traject portfolio and ASG’s 39th acquisition overall within the past five years.

Loomly was founded in 2016 and provides streamlined processes for agencies and brands to post content on social media. The Traject suite includes: reputation and review management software Grade.us and GatherUp, SEO software AuthorityLabs and Traject Data, dashboarding software Cyfe, social media management software Fanbooster, social media visual planner PLANOLY, and its most recent acquisition, Sendible, which provides social media management software for agencies and brands.

Avionos Appoints Executives To Accelerate Digital Commerce

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, has announced Chris Hauca has joined as managing director and Joe Harouni as commerce practice lead.

Hauca is returning to Chicago after eight years in Europe, most recently working as general manager for SAP Commerce Cloud. His roots in the Chicago market and interest in B2B commerce started back when he worked with Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos, at Acquity Group, now part of Accenture.

Harouni will join Hauca’s team to lead the commerce practice at Avionos, complementing the digital transformation practice led by Mousumi Behari and the marketing practice led by Mary Schneeberger.

Plannuh Launches Free Marketing Plan Builder

Plannuh, which provides a marketing leadership application, has announced a free online Marketing Plan Builder. It is designed to help marketers incorporate their goals, strategy, campaigns and measurement to achieve gains in marketing operations. The online application is based on the best practices of the Marketing Plan Framework outlined in the book The Next CMO: A Guide to Operational Marketing Excellence.

The Marketing Plan Builder guides marketers with a framework to build their plan step-by-step. They can export plan elements, the full framework, and examples to an editable slide presentation format. Marketers can continue building their plan and share it.

The Marketing Plan Builder includes the following plan elements, a description of what they are and why they are necessary, and best practice examples:

Situation analysis

Market research and analysis

Company goals

Marketing goals

Marketing strategies

Target audience, segmentation and personas

Positioning and messaging

Product definition and direction

Pricing and packaging

Competitive analysis

Sales channel strategy

Sales support

Partner and channel strategy

Product and services launches

Campaigns

Marketing channels

Marketing programs

Marketing activity timeline/calendar

Marketing team structure and growth

Marketing budget

Testing

Metrics of achievement

Once a marketing plan is built, marketers can use Plannuh to collaboratively execute, measure and improve the business value of their marketing.

RollWorks Accelerates Products, Adds New Partnerships

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has made partner and platform investments. New and expanded partnerships with data providers Bombora and KickFire, and an upcoming integration with G2 gives RollWorks the ability to capture account-level intent signals. The RollWorks platform allows users to capture data to identify target accounts and contacts. RollWorks also made enhancements to firmographic data identification and IP to domain resolution. It's also strengthened its overall company data set.

NICE Launches Enlighten AI

NICE has announced the release of Enlighten AI for Complaint Management. It automatically identifies and categorizes consumer complaints as well as automates the remediation process. Based on NICE’s AI framework for customer engagement, the solution analyzes 100% of interactions across all communication channels and operationalizes root-cause insights. NICE Enlighten AI for Complaint Management also serves as an early warning system, notifying companies of the potential risk of regulatory action.

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect

Lytics, a customer data platform, has announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse ETL (extract, transform, load) extension to its existing CDP lineup. Cloud Connect is designed to allow IT departments, data analysts and developers run SQL queries directly against their data warehouse as segment definitions. These segments can then be activated in marketing channels.

ON24 Launches Hybrid Solution

ON24, which provides marketing and digital events solutions, has introduced Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite. Hybrid Mode will enable organizations to bring benefits of digital engagement to their physical events and deliver an integrated experience to in-person and virtual audiences.

Registrants receive event-related content and communications tailored to their preferred experience. Virtual attendees can view and interact with the same presentations, digital content, Q&As, polls and network as in-person attendees in hybrid breakout rooms, while in-person attendees can scan QR Codes at the venue to access the same interactivity tools.

Otter Assistant Now Available for Teams, Meet and Webex

Otter.ai, which provides meeting and call recordings and transcriptions, announced the launch of Otter Assistant for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex for Otter Business Plan users. After an initial one-time user permission, Otter Assistant automatically joins calendared meetings to record, take notes and share transcripts.

Worthix Unveils AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities

Worthix, a conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence, has announced the availability of Worthix 2.0. The new platform includes advanced features, including the Worthix Decision Lab, that enables companies to identify the elements of an experience, external influences and mechanisms, such as social proof, to help understanding purchase decisions.

Infobip Collaborates with Adobe

Global cloud communications company Infobip has announced it has become an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The enhanced collaboration provides Adobe Campaign customers access to Infobip’s cloud communications platform.

The enhanced relationship expands the range of services available and allows customers to access omnichannel possibilities needed to scale customer engagement and customer service.

Qualtrics Introduces Brand Impact Simulator

Qualtrics, which provides customer and employee experience management software, has launched the Brand Impact Simulator, a self-service tool that helps brand leaders understand and prioritize brand attributes. Organizations can use the Brand Impact Simulator to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing and brand campaigns. Brands can identify the optimal mix of brand attributes that improve the key metrics that matter to them, such as increased sales, membership growth or higher web traffic.

Walmart Connect Launches Demand-Side Platform

Walmart has introduced a new demand-side platform, Walmart DSP. Walmart DSP is a demand-side platform that was built in partnership with The Trade Desk. It will leverage Walmart's first-party omnichannel data, allowing advertisers to manage their overall media spend. Suppliers can broaden their reach and engage with customers wherever they are and bring them back to the Walmart ecosystem. Walmart DSP will be available for select suppliers by the end of October.