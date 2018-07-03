More customers, more data, more touchpoints, more assets, right? For brands dealing with unprecedented amounts of documentation, imagery, product descriptions, videos, podcast episodes and everything in between, digital asset management systems are as relevant as ever. In fact, according to a study by Research and Markets, the global digital asset management market is expected to be worth $5.21 billion in 2020. A significant leap from the $1.2 billion valuation in 2014.

What is Enterprise Digital Asset Management?

Enterprise digital asset management allows organizations that deal with media-rich content to create, manage, archive, repurpose and manipulate digital media assets such as images, videos and documents. It organizes digital assets by assigning metadata, that contains a unique description to each asset, making it more searchable, filterable and manageable.

DAM has played a significant role in brand management by ensuring teams have access to correct brand materials which helps to facilitate brand consistency across the organization and across external touchpoints. In addition, a DAM can help an organization to keep their digital assets secure, safe, organized and instantly accessible to workers from around the world.

In this article, we take a look at 19 enterprise DAM solutions that tops Gartner's Market Guide.

Adobe’s DAM enables you to manage all content and digital assets on a single platform. Adobe also works to streamline collaborative processes, which will allow marketers and creatives to work together more effectively. It also comes equipped with AI capabilities and data-driven insights to identify which content is achieving a high ROI.

Aprimo acts as an asset repository that can automate the delivery of approved, brand-compliant content. It comes with ideation capabilities that help to streamline both content ideation and content planning process. Also, you can connect Aprimo to third-party systems like WCM, eCommerce, Adobe Creative Cloud, CRM, ERP, PIM and PLM.

Bynder leverages AWS global services to enable scalability and performance. Bynder has publishing on demand features that gives users access to a smart template tool which helps to create branded materials such as business cards, advertisements and banners. Bynder also comes with an intuitive workflow that can be customized to meet an individual organization’s needs.

Canto comes with a gallery-style interface where you can preview visual content. You can define user roles by admin, contributor and consumer and each role comes with their predefined permissions and capabilities. The admin dashboard is easy-to-use and you can run various reports to see which content is performing well.

CELUM’s DAM solution provides a platform where users can upload, search, manage and share files. The work-in-progress feature enables you to automate and track the creative process via version and task management. CELUM’s DAM is fully integratable and can easily connect to other systems.

Cloudinary’s DAM platform has AI capabilities that can assist you in tagging assets. You can set the automatic tagging feature by color, object and facial recognition. The assets stored on the DAM can also be manipulated in real-time.

Digizuite’s DAM is based on Microsoft Azure and AWS. Digitzuite have made security their “highest priority”. Confidential information is secured and controlled by enhanced access and permission controls. In addition, Digizuite offers standard integration to commonly used applications like Microsoft Office, Sitecore and open API integration services.

Extensis has a feature known as “Flexible Organization” where you can define multiple catalogs and folders that meet the needs of your organization. The predictive, Google-like search feature can help to speed up the search process by seconds. The search function also automatically saves conditional search settings and assigns metadata to them to create a smart gallery with that search setting.

With Image Relay, you can create profiles for your different assets. The profiles can capture each file’s unique details including product type, format and the assigned campaign. Image Relay also comes with a feature where you control the vocabulary to help keep consistency across the brand (e.g. 3D not 3-D).

MediaValet enables you to upload large media files (up to 5 TBs/file) with its high-speed and secure upload application. Creatives can make use of MediaValet’s ‘Creative Spaces’ to work on assets stored on the DAM via native applications (e.g. InDesign, Illustrator, PhotoShop). The "Creative Spaces" feature is a hybrid application made specifically for creatives to collaborate on work-in-progress assets simultaneously.

Northplains provides their DAM platform as either a cloud-based solution (NEXT) or an on-premise solution (Xinet). Their on-premise solution can integrate with existing workflows via their Adobe CC plugin and mounted drives. Both solutions come with CLM (Content Lifecycle Management) which enables you to manage each step from creation, collaboration, decision, distribution and measurement.

Nuxeo integrates with legacy ECM so you can access your organization’s digital assets without changing the location of the assets. The AI-powered auto-tagging features enable users to quickly find content despite where it has been created. Also, Nuxeo comes with a pay-as-you-go video transcoding tool and a low-code workflow management feature.

OpenText can integrate with various stakeholders and departments including marketing, the digital supply chain, eCommerce, etc. It also provides you with the digital tools to create a “media-enabled” organization. OpenText can also automate repetitive tasks and streamline the review and approval process. OpenText have recently redesigned the user experience on their OpenText Media Management (OTMM) platform to allow users to find assets easily.

Picturepark comes with "Adaptive Metadata" that provides a content-focused approach to managing digital assets. Adaptive Metadata is different to single metadata schemes (which categorizes content by type and purpose) since it can group metadata information into layers and only displays metadata that is relevant to the user. Thus, improving user experience on the DAM platform.

The publishing engine that comes with QBank gives you control over how your content is exposed across different channels. This can include social media, print, web and display advertising. QBank is catered towards enterprises that operate in multiple markets and have a proactive communication strategy.

Stylelabs’ configurable domain and data model, that comprises of a mature Hypermedia RESTful-API and pub/sub bus, can integrate into your enterprise technology landscape. And besides being a DAM solution, you also gain access to Stylelabs’ "Marketing Portal" that provides a direct dialog with your marketing community.

Webdam comes in 11 languages, which according to Webdam’s website, is the highest number of available languages compared to any other DAM platform. The multi-language feature enables teams across the globe to work in their preferred language. Webdam also assists in populating metadata by automated suggested keywords.

Wedia have developed their DAM to be as user-friendly to allow users to find assets quickly and conveniently. It comes with automated rendition features that enable you to produce numerous versions from a single master copy. This DAM solution also gives users full control over published content through tracking and recording.

Widen have been providing marketing services since 1948. Widen’s DAM platform comes with automatic file conversion and enterprise governance control. The ‘Collective’ feature allows users to curate groups of assets for different teams and provides a self-serve access to finalized content.