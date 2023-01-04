CMSWire's Guide to CES Las Vegas 2023

The highly-watched tech show runs from Jan. 5-8 and promises to be even larger than CES 2022. Keep coming back for real-time updates based on the latest news.

Editor's Note: Content Updated 1/5/2023.

The Consumer Technology Association's global tech event, CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, opens Thursday, Jan. 5 in Las Vegas and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8. The show promises to be over 70% larger than CES 2022, with over 3,100 exhibitors representing 173 countries, territories and regions, and a show floor that is over 2 million square feet.

This year CES has a theme: how technology is addressing the world's biggest challenges. CMSWire is going to tell you what you can expect this year, and we will keep you up to date with the latest and greatest technology announcements from CES

For the First Time, the Metaverse Is on the Floor

This year, for the first time, CES 2023 will have a dedicated Metaverse area on the show floor. There will be exhibitors there, including Magic Leap, Microsoft, OVR Technology and SK, that will showcase groundbreaking sensory technology that is used to create immersive, interactive digital worlds.

A Web3 Studio — produced by CoinDesk — will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, and will be the focal point of the new Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain area at CES. Industry leaders and visionaries will discuss the most impactful Metaverse and Web3 developments across industries, technologies and capabilities.

Web3 and Metaverse programs this year will include:

XR/AR/Metaverse – Revolutionizing Retail on Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.

The Road to the Open Metaverse on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m

Creating Applications in the Metaverse on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

In the Zeitgeist: Metaverse Strategies for the Media and Entertainment Industry on Jan. 6 at 2:50 p.m.

Diversity and Inclusion Take Center Stage

Industry leaders have recognized that for innovation to grow to its full potential, there must be diverse voices and perspectives in order for businesses in the tech industry to flourish. As such, CES 2023 will be showcasing D&I champions, funders, thought leaders and pioneers and amplifying innovative women and diverse voices through keynotes and across the conference stages. Keynotes and notable speakers include:

Women in Tech Q&A with HP’s Stephanie Dismore, Thursday, Jan. 5 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Women in Consumer Technology will host the organization’s annual awards reception on Thursday, Jan. 5

Women and Drones will host the 6th Annual Global Awards Jan. 5–7 to celebrate women in emerging aviation technologies

Tech'ed Up: Crypto Aftershocks – What’s Next? Live podcast taping with Niki Christoff on Friday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Innovation for All LGBTQ Meetup on Friday, Jan. 6 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Women of Inforum @CES networking reception on Friday, Jan. 6 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women In Tech Brunch in partnership with The Female Quotient and Black Girl Ventures on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

How to Build a Billion Dollar Network with Omi Bell of Black Girl Ventures and Meetup on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Exhibitors From Across Industries

Featured exhibitors this year include global tech powerhouses and promising entrepreneurs from around the globe, including:

Accenture

Amazon

AMD

Canon

Forvia

Google

Lenovo

LG

Microsoft

Nikon

Panasonic

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sony

Verizon

The full list of exhibitors is far too large to list, but the CES 2023 website has a full listing that can be filtered down into 47 categories. The marketing category, for instance, has 142 exhibitors from a wide assortment of industries, while the Metaverse category has 162 exhibitors ranging from blockchain to VR & AR and everything in between.

The CES Innovation Awards and NVIDIA

The CES Innovation Awards showcase outstanding design and engineering in over two dozen categories of consumer technology products. NVIDIA is awarding six companies for their innovative products that were built using the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform.

Interestingly, John Deere, well known for its farming vehicles and tractors, is the awardee for Best of Innovation in the robotics category and honoree in the vehicle tech and advanced mobility category for its fully autonomous tractor. The autonomous tractor features GPS guidance, cameras, sensors and AI that are used to perform essential tasks on the farm — without any operators inside the cab.

Another honoree is Neubility's Neubie, which is being recognized for its self-driving delivery robot, a cost-effective and sustainable alternative for delivery needs with the potential to ease urban traffic congestion.

A 3D map that is generated by Neubie can be used to alert those in the community about ongoing construction and environmental changes. By using end-to-end RaaS (Robotics as a Service), Neubility’s goal is to enable citizens to enjoy a safe community with smart logistics options.

CES Updates from January 4

The Consumer Technology Association's global tech event, CES, officially begins tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 5 in Las Vegas and runs through Sunday, Jan. 8.here is a recap of announcements leading up to the vent.

Solos Expands Collection of AirGo3 Smart Glasses

Solos, a leading manufacturer of smart glasses, today announced and debuted its 3rd generation, AirGo3 collection, including the AirGo3 PRO, a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree. The AirGo3 is the 3rd generation of Solos' AirGo smart glasses, and features a new SmartHinge™ that enables personalized front frame styles for fashion, sports, and everyday wear.

AirGo3 is equipped with all-day battery life, an advanced open-ear Whisper™ audio design that provides 360° spatial audio and what Solos describes as the highest sound level output among all smart glasses on the market. The AirGo3 also features a waterproof rating (IP67), so rain and spills are not a problem for the user.

Aeolus Announces Autonomous Dual-arm Humanoid Robot

Aeolus Robotics today introduced aeo™, a dual-arm humanoid robot designed for a variety of service tasks such as delivery, security, eldercare, kiosk operation, and ultraviolet germicidal disinfection. aeo combines unique mobility with advanced functionality which enables it to perform tasks including opening doors, picking up objects and riding elevators.

Aeo is available as a robot as a service (RaaS) and features plug-and-play attachments as well as integration with third-party developers. The dual arms have seven degrees of freedom (DOF) which enable the robot to perform tasks with one arm while leaving the other arm free for mobility tasks.

NVIDIA Releases Major Update to Omniverse Enterprise

NVIDIA today announced the latest release of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, which features increased performance, generational leaps in real-time RTX ray and path tracing, and streamlined workflows to assist teams to build connected 3D pipelines and create large-scale, physically accurate, virtual 3D worlds.

The release also provides support for cutting-edge innovations in the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, including third-generation RTX technology and DLSS 3, delivering up to 3x performance gains when used along with the latest GPU technology, such as NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA L40 and OVX systems.

Additional features in the release include new Omniverse Connectors, layer-based live workflows, enhanced user experience and customization options such as multi-view ports, editable hotkeys, and lighting presets.

Stagwell Announces Specialty Media Formats Including Shared AR, QR Code Advertising and Travel Media Marketplace

Today at CES Stagwell, the challenger marketing network, announced a Specialty Media business unit that was designed to create net new brand and performance inventory. The unit will create media formats that provide brands with unique ways to reach, engage, and monetize key customer segments throughout sports, travel, retail, news, and dining.

Stagwell’s Shared AR Platform for Stadiums, called ARound, is a stadium-level augmented reality platform that is designed around fan engagement. ARound utilizes 3D spatial computing to map large-scale venues and localize content towards individual users, and will allow attendees to see and experience the same real-time 3D effects and participate in shared experiences.

Stagwell’s QR Code-Powered Advertising Platform for restaurants and bars integrates directly into digital menu and point-of-sale systems and serves contextual ads native to the customer's experience. The platform providesrich customer profiles and a new channel for the placement of relevant, dynamic messages that enhance a user's current experience.

Finally, Stagwell's Media Marketplace for Travel, Stagwell's Ink, has launched "The Travel Marketplace," which provides brands with access to 5 million passengers a day. The new platform includes access to a wide assortment of channels including airport TV screens, WiFi sponsorship, multi-channel digital and physical platforms, inflight entertainment, branded travel documents, and targeted social media.

WowWee Launches MINTiD Dog-E, The One In A Million Robot Dog

In one of the more unique announcements of the day, WowWee, a manufacturer of robotic toys and consumer entertainment products, launched Dog-E, a groundbreaking robot dog that is personalized for every owner through the use of over a million possible combinations of colorful lights, sounds, and personality traits.

Dog-E is an app-connected robotic dog that features life-like movements, audio sensors to hear sounds, touch sensors on its head, nose and the sides of its body, along with a persistence-of-vision (POV) tail that displays icons and messages. When Dog-E is turned on, the all-white pup comes alive and walks the user through the minting process in which its unique colors and characteristics are revealed. The minting process can be started by petting Dog-E’s head, touching its nose, or playing with it, among other interactions.

CES Updates from January 5th

Halodi Robotics Uses Ansys Simulation for Safe Humanoid Robots

Halodi Robotics announced today that they are using Ansys simulation software through the Ansys Startup Program to develop its humanoid robots, which are designed to work with humans in everyday environments. The company believes that humanoid robots can help solve the growing labor shortage and free critical personnel for more high-level tasks. These robots can perform tasks including patrolling buildings at night, stocking shelves, and executing logistical tasks.

Typically, until now most robotic applications have been limited to factories, where they have accomplished repetitive and precise movements. Halodi Robotics stated that its robots are capable of interacting with the world in the same way that humans do. For instance, Halodi Robotics engineers used Ansys to develop motors that are powerful enough to lift heavy packages in a warehouse while at the same time gentle enough to retrieve and hand a laptop to a human.

Bernt Øivind Børnich, chief executive officer at Halodi Robotics, said in the announcement that "Safety must come first when designing a humanoid robot that will interact with and work among people.” Børnich said that their goal is to engineer a product that is passively safe, making sure that if everything fails, the robot is still harmless.

AR Social Media "Arbeon" To Be Released at CES

AR specialist Arbeon today announced that it plans to release its AR social media app service at CES 2023. Arbeon's AR service provides various digital experiences, including social media, commerce, information search, and an AR content creation tool, to appear above objects in real space using its unique AR technology. Its AR methodology, which is called Arbeon, provides users with a digital experience that appears on top of objects that exist in the real world.

Arbeon envisions customers scanning a dish that was just served at a restaurant, and seeing real reviews of the dish, photos left by other customers, and a thank you message from the chef, along with side dish recommendations and a discount coupon. The users are then able to leave a comment directly above the dish with an AR card that can be seen by other customers.

Through its proprietary technology called One-Action—an object-scanning function—an AR social media world is designed where users can create their own AR content or watch others' experiences as soon as they scan any object.

Eye-Minders Announces Solutions To Decipher User's Inner World

Eye-Minders, a leading provider of “disruptive and enabling” technology for “deciphering one's mind,” today announced its first consumer-centric solutions. By analyzing a person's eyes with its software, Eye-Minders is said to be able to provide information on a user's interest, engagement, feelings and wellness. These new layers of information are designed to help increase AR/VR/XR usage by improving a user's wellness, enhancing the gaming experience, and improving monetization.

Although their website says that Eye-Minders is still “in stealth,” the company said that its algorithms can provide continuous, real-time valuable data on gamers' emotional states, level of interest, and engagement, which will help game developers adjust parameters and features to match the unique profile and gaming abilities of each gamer, with the goal of keeping the user longer in the game, resulting in increased retention for gamers.

Media Sustainability, Attention Matters, Marketing Analytics and More

During this first day of CES 2023, among the amazing keynotes and panels were several focused directly on marketing. At 10:00 – 10:40, moderator Amy Armstrong, director of global customer development at Amazon Ads, and Kirk McDonald, CEO at GroupM, presented a panel entitled Amazon Ads: How Media Sustainability is Shaping the Future of Advertising. This keynote delved into the why, how, and what’s next with media sustainability for advertisers of all sizes, and delivered with a promise that "bold change requires bold vision."

At 1:00 - 1:40, Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify, Zena Arnold, SVP of carbonated soft drinks at PepsiCo, Eric John, VP at IAB, and Sarah Stringer, EVP head of US media partnerships at dentsu, presented a discussion panel entitled DoubleVerify: Attention Matters: Harnessing the Power of Attention Metrics to Maximize Advertising Outcomes. This panel looked at attention as the heart of advertising, discussed this paradigm shift in media measurement, and looked at the ways that brands are harnessing the power of attention to maximize advertising outcomes.

Additional panels included a discussion on the democratization of cleanroom technology and how it heralds a new era for marketing analytics, as well as a panel from Samsung on engaging gamers in the Age of Streaming.

LG NOVA Announces Its Selections for its Second Annual Mission for the Future

LG NOVA today announced the selection of companies for its second annual Mission for the Future, a global search for innovative concepts and transformative solutions that will have a positive impact on people and planet. Chosen from 2,170 submissions, these brands are joining the LG NOVA program with the potential to explore joint business creation with the company.

Some of these brands will be exhibited at the LG NOVA lounge at Eureka Park during CES 2023 to visually showcase its vision of the future built with solutions centered on improving the quality of life for everyone on earth. In the announcement, LG Electronics senior vice president of innovation and head of LG NOVA, Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, stated that this selection of companies and the growing LG NOVA universe demonstrate that there are solutions on the horizon to achieve the goal of making the world a better place, and emphasized that they are looking forward to working with these companies to accelerate their ideas to the broader market.

Attendees who visit Eureka Park will be able to take a closer look at LG NOVA's unique model of innovation through outside-in collaboration with upcoming and emerging technologies and can find out more about the brands involved in LG NOVA's focus tracks for its Mission for the Future, such as Digital Health, Display Solutions, Environmental Social Governance (ESG) & Electric Mobility, Metaverse & Gaming, Smart Lifestyle, and Open Innovation.

CES Continues Tomorrow!

Come back tomorrow, the second official day of the conference, when CMSWire will continue to bring you news from the biggest technology companies in the world, details about keynotes and discussions, announcements from exhibitors, and more!