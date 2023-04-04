The Gist

Aprimo adds AI. Aprimo, a digital asset management provider, has announced its integration with ChatGPT.

Boosting CX. Integrating ChatGPT will help streamline content operations for both businesses and their customers.

AI in marketing. The integration will help simplify language and modify the tone of content.

Aprimo, a digital asset management (DAM) provider, has announced an integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT for its content operations platform. This partnership aims to help businesses streamline their content operations by enhancing content creation, user experience, and brand consistency.

The Advantage of Integration

ChatGPT is, of course, the hot topic of conversation these days. OpenAI debuted the generative AI chatbot Nov. 30, and it's already the fastest-growing app by some accounts.

Aprimo CEO Erik Huddleston discussed the goal of this integration with CMSWire. The most valuable integration areas would be in various content-related areas such as content creation, user experience and brand consistency, he said. The integration of ChatGPT will help streamline operations on both the company and customer sides, improving efficiency and experiences all around.

Product Targets Marketing, Content, Design, IT

Aprimo’s new integration with ChatGPT will provide numerous benefits to various teams within a company, such as content teams, marketing teams, IT, design teams and more, according to Aprimo officials. The integration of ChatGPT with Aprimo's content operations platform will facilitate improved efficiency and customer experiences, they promise.

Huddleston emphasized the value of the integration, stating, "At the core of this product release is the integration of OpenAI ChatGPT into Aprimo's content operations platform, enabling businesses to use generative AI features that can simplify language, alter tone for context and metadata, and make marketing copy more concise with a single click."

Huddleston added that the integration would serve as a scalable AI brainstorming partner for marketers, empowering clients to address current content scarcity challenges and prepare for future content abundance challenges. This collaboration advances Aprimo's vision of providing customers with a holistic view of their content operations and a path to achieving omnichannel personalization at scale.

The exact product release date remains unclear at this time. The first release is “free to activate for current customers of Aprimo DAM.” Future GPT-powered features may have a cost.

Forthcoming Updates: Content Creation, Content Management

Aprimo intends to continue working on more automation and AI-related updates.

What will these updates focus on? Aprimo will implement AI in the following areas:

Content creation

Content discovery

Content management at scale

Content insights

Ecosystem interoperability

Brand safety

Aprimo plans to release multiple updates in the latter half of 2023.

"This integration was driven by a combination of both customer feedback and internal innovation," Huddleston told CMSWire. "Aprimo customers are already using and experimenting with generative AI services. We always incorporate their priorities and their feedback into our product strategy, and we also lead with our own innovation. We know generative AI will be vital for content creators, content marketers, web and design teams, sales and executive teams, and all of the many functions inside organizations involved in customer experiences. We want to provide a holistic view of their content operations and a path to achieving omnichannel personalization at scale."