It’s terrific to gain conversion from paid search ads that have been clicked, but one question that comes up among marketers is how long should those conversions take? The question is not arbitrary. Marketers have sought speedy conversions online, especially if a business model is based upon digital sales. While many retailers have begun offering more products online and accepting purchase, they are finding a strong need to better monitor the pace of sales. Google AdWords ‘Days to Conversion’ may provide some great answers to the conversion frequency question.

What is AdWords ‘Days to Conversion’

The feature estimates how many days expected between an ad click and a conversion. These estimates are based on prior campaign performance. And when applied thoughtfully, the feature will allow a comparison among campaigns of how long conversion are occurring on average. With a measurement that relates to conversion frequency marketers gain another aspect to monitor how well an ad campaign works for their message. It augments the question, "how long should a marketer wait before determining whether or not a given ad campaign is successful?”

Its introduction is very timely in relation to how Google AdWords has evolved into its current 2018 iteration. From the beginning AdWords was designed to appear with search queries in mind. Since that time, the usage has expanded to include remarketing strategies and to customer persona parameters such as age. Such features aid marketing messages while acknowledging more influences on the ad run. A/B tests certainly highlight with message testing, but another tool to answer the length of time it takes for customers to click can certainly speak to the remarketing feature that is now part of paid search campaigns.

Where Can I Find ‘Days to Conversion’

To access this data, go into a Google AdWords account and click on "Campaigns, Ad groups, or Keywords. In the new AdWords Experience, these selections appear in the left page menu.

If you are using a legacy interface, you click the segment icon to view a drop-down menu. You can then select Conversions, then 'Days to Conversion' in the menu. This segments the conversion columns in your report into dimension based on the number of days up to 19 rows. User should keep in mind that the date range for the selected report should ends at least 30 days ago (or longer if you have a longer conversion window) to make sure the report has complete conversion data.

AdWord Notes New Annotation Feature

One new AdWords feature that can complement that monitoring is AdWords Notes. AdWords Notes is an annotation window, very similar to the annotation feature available in Google Analytics. The purpose behind adding comments is to make other users aware of changes or related information. Because these notes appear at a specific date, users can gain a historical sense of campaign changes, allowing everyone to have a shared understanding of how a campaign is managed.

Google Analytics has had this annotation feature for years. Analysts have also long used it to provide a shared understanding of technical change history for a tagged website. Installing a similar capability in AdWords makes sense given the shared nature of the platform.

Where Can I Find AdWord Notes?

To access notes, click on a campaign report at the bottom of the graph, working the same way as Google Analytics annotation. A pop up note allows the user to then enter their comments at specific dates along the graph.

With Notes and Days of Conversion features, marketers using AdWords can have a better sense of how to coordinate digital campaigns changes with their team.



