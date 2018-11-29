Everyone knew it was coming, but it’s still going to be a difficult problem to manage. Earlier this month, Bill Baer, senior product marketing manager for SharePoint at Microsoft, confirmed that the countdown to the demise of SharePoint 2010 has started. According to Baer, Windows servers supporting SharePoint Server 2010 will be discontinued in two years, as will product support. So, starting Oct. 13, 2020, there will be no more security patches, which will leave SharePoint 2010 deployments open to attack.

In January, results from a survey of 450 enterprises by SharePoint specialist Sharegate, along with Nintex and Hyperfish, showed that despite the introduction of SharePoint 2013 and 2016 — as well as the SharePoint 2019 edition released earlier this year — SharePoint 2010 (introduced on Oct. 20 at SharePoint Conference 2009) is still the most popular edition of SharePoint used in enterprises that wish to keep it on-premises.

According to Baer, SharePoint Server 2010 ushered in a new era of capabilities delivering a platform for composite applications and flexible information management through the newly introduced access services and sandboxed solutions to support rapid application development.

SharePoint Server 2010 helped workers find information and connect with subject-matter experts, regardless of their location and with the versions of SharePoint to follow, including the 2019 version, Microsoft continues to connect content and people.

However, with the introduction of Office 365 and the SharePoint Online module, enterprises started looking to the online edition to meet collaboration needs. The process of moving to the online edition is already underway even though many enterprises use the on-premises edition in tandem.

The demise of SharePoint 2010 will put pressure on enterprises to come up with new strategies to fill the gap this creates. However, Microsoft is encouraging businesses to move to either a later edition, or one of the newer editions. Two years, though, to build and implement a strategy is not a lot of time for such a major project. This means that those that haven’t even considered it, need to start doing so now. SharePoint Server 2010 has been on extended support since October 2015, at which point only security updates have been released. It is also worth noting that:

No critical updates where released in 2017 for SharePoint Server 2010 under extended support.

No security updates will be developed or released after end of support.

More importantly the operating systems supporting SharePoint Server 2010 are reaching or have reached end of support.

Lack of compliance with various standards and regulations can be devastating.

Baer points out — as we saw with the end of Windows 7 — that staying put will cost more in the end. Maintenance costs for aging hardware will also increase, and you will face added costs for intrusion detection systems, more advanced firewalls, network segmentation, and other security measures — all simply to isolate legacy server operating systems and SharePoint Server 2010.

Microsoft Buys XOXCO for AI

Meanwhile, Microsoft has made another acquisition — this time XOXCO — that is designed to boost its conversational artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Financial details of the deal were not released, which generally means it was relatively cheap.

“With this acquisition, we are continuing to realize our approach of democratizing AI development, conversation and dialog, and integrating conversational experiences where people communicate,” Lili Cheng, corporate vice president, conversational AI wrote in a blog.

Conversational AI is quickly becoming a way in which businesses engage with employees and customers: from creating virtual assistants and redesigning customer interactions to using conversational assistants to help employees communicate and work better together.

XOXCO is a software product design and development studio known for its conversational AI and bot development capabilities. The company has been developing conversational AI since 2013 and was responsible for the creation of Howdy, the first commercially available bot for Slack that helps schedule meetings. It also developed Botkit, which provides the development tools used by hundreds of thousands of developers on GitHub. It's only the end of November, so there's still time for Microsoft to make another acquisition in the space by year-end.

Skype Gets OneDrive File Sharing

In the collaboration space, Skype has introduced the ability for users to share OneDrive files seamlessly in a chat. The new functionality is still being tested, but at the rate these upgrades are being pushed out it should be available publicly soon.

To share a OneDrive file, when you’re in a chat with the contact you wish to share with, all you have to do is click the "+" icon at the bottom of the chat window, open Content and Tools, then select OneDrive — you can then pick the relevant file (or an entire folder).

This will give your chat participant a link to the file so they can access it directly, rather than you having to manually download and transfer the whole file.

Assuming your partner in chat has the relevant app installed on their device, when the link is clicked, the file will open directly in that application — otherwise, it can be opened under the OneDrive site itself, which supports preview viewing of most common file formats. It’s a small addition but one that will make access to heavy files a lot easier.

OpenText Release Exstream For Salesforce

This week OpenText announced that OpenText Exstream for Salesforce is now available on Salesforce AppExchange.

OpenText Exstream is a platform for managing multichannel, global customer communications that brings sophisticated workflow automation, and new design and branding features with options for infinite personalization in any channel.

According to Patricia E. Nagle, senior vice president, CMO, OpenText, the release is a response to the demand for personalized, authentic and creative interactions with brands. Built on the Salesforce platform, OpenText Exstream for Salesforce enables companies to create rich and responsive customer communications.

This expanded collaboration follows on the heels of OpenText Extended ECM for Salesforce, which delivers content services from OpenText to Salesforce users.

Cisco Starts BroadSoft Integration

Finally, this week at Cisco’s partner summit in Las Vegas, the company unveiled a new cloud phone system, and three new collaboration products. The new unified communications offering is centered on the integration of Cisco's BroadSoft business with the rest of the company's collaboration portfolio, especially WebEx Teams.

The new collaboration products include a content sharing device that turns any television into a WebEx screen and an app that turns any television into a WebEx screen and a mini version of its Room Kit designed to connect teams.