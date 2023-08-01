The Gist

ASAPP, an artificial intelligence cloud company for contact centers, announced today the launch of its AI-powered CoachingAI to automate quality scoring on all contact center agent interactions.



Contact centers are a treasure trove of information and data points. Each call offers precious insight into customer preferences and behavior patterns that provide actionable data to guide strategic decisions and product enhancements — but unfortunately, most of it ends up untapped, according to ASAPP officials.



Why?



It’s simply not possible for supervisors to manually analyze each conversation, identify gaps and areas for improvement and then coach each agent with personalized recommendations.

“CoachingAI is able to automate the quality scoring on 100% of contact center agent interactions, freeing up time for supervisors and quality analysts to spend more time coaching their agents and less time evaluating them and dissecting the details,” Rachel Knaster, chief product officer at ASAPP, told CMSWire in an exclusive interview. “Ultimately tools like this, and all of ASAPP’s technologies for the contact center, enable brands to transform their contact center into a revenue driver by giving their agents the right insights to deliver optimal service and delight customers.”

Why Is Contact Agent Turnover So High?

According to Knaster, while some attrition is to be expected in all jobs and industries, the attrition rate for contact center agents can reach 80%. A 2021 survey from ASAPP revealed that lack of coaching and training, technology and job opportunities were all cited as reasons contact center agents leave their jobs.



“Customer service is widely known as a challenging profession, demanding expertise in various technologies, inventive problem-solving abilities and finely tuned interpersonal skills,” Knaster said. “Agents who are not trained properly or feel well equipped to do their job, report being pessimistic about their job which can lead to poor performance and burnout.”



Further, more than half (51%) of agent respondents in the same survey reported that AI would solve repetitive customer problems, while 40% of agents recognize that AI will improve the customer experience. Amidst the pervasive issue of high agent turnover in contact centers, organizations grapple with the disparity between high and low-performing agents. ASAPP’s CoachingAI is intended to close this gap with a multi-faceted approach to understanding the entire agent journey.



CoachingAI enables several features.

Automatic compliance. Utilizing large language models (LLM) technology, managers can assess each dialogue, eradicating the need for rule setup with the help of auto-generated review queries.

Utilizing large language models (LLM) technology, managers can assess each dialogue, eradicating the need for rule setup with the help of auto-generated review queries. Proficiency in subject and tools. Confirm the precision of data disseminated to clients by cross-checking representative comments with articles from the knowledge base, using generative AI models.

Confirm the precision of data disseminated to clients by cross-checking representative comments with articles from the knowledge base, using generative AI models. Assess interpersonal skills. Comprehend the effect of traits, such as empathy and engaged listening, as well as speech analytics on customer satisfaction scores (CSAT).

Comprehend the effect of traits, such as empathy and engaged listening, as well as speech analytics on customer satisfaction scores (CSAT). Secure conversation analysis. Discover insights from dialogues using robust search and filtering capabilities within transcript records and additional conversation metadata.

“We hear time and again that contact center supervisors and quality analysts don’t have the bandwidth or tools to fully understand agent performance and identify opportunities for improvement. With thousands of conversations happening daily, it’s just not realistic for them to review every interaction either. Through advanced AI, CoachingInsight enables supervisors to spend more time coaching agents and less time evaluating them.” Knaster said. “When organizations invest in advanced contact center technologies, supervisors can focus on coaching, agents perform better and delight customers all while driving more revenue.”

ASAPP's CoachingAI: Transforming SOPs into Automated Measurements

With CoachingAI, customers can upload their existing SOPs (standard operating procedures) and the tool translates those inputs into automated measurements. Instead of having to enter rules one-by-one, CoachingAI automates its existing policies and compliance procedures to assure customized measurement and coaching. This work can happen in the span of a single day, allowing customers to start measuring quality.



“ASAPP uses a large language model (LLM) to analyze the SOP documentation and then generates a set of evaluation questions to determine whether or not the agent properly complied with the policy,” Knaster said. “ASAPP’s technology is able to analyze conversations as they happen to identify gaps and areas for improvement.”



CoachingAI also leverages speech analytics to measure conversation balance and interruption rate as well as EQ behaviors like empathy and active listening. From there, contact center coaches can make personalized coaching recommendations for improvements.



For topic mastery, ASAPP uses an LLM to cross-reference statements of fact made by agents against knowledge base content to validate their factual accuracy. For tool mastery, ASAPP analyzes click-stream data to understand how agents use their tools to solve customer problems.

AI-Driven Overhaul for Quality Management Aims to Boost Efficiency, Reduce Attrition and Elevate CX

Conventional quality management (QM) methods heavily rely on manual processes, resulting in significant inefficiency and limited coachable insights due to a lack of coverage at scale. Sample sizes are inadequate, and the factors considered are too broad. Moreover, they are prone to evaluator bias.



Powered by ASAPP’s proprietary generative AI technology, CoachingAI provides agents with feedback to improve their key performance indicators (KPIs).



“CoachingAI was born from the idea of providing contact centers with the technologies and tools to offer consumers the best service and best customer experience,” Knaster said. “This starts with the moment they dial a support line. We have heard time and time again from our customers that their supervisors are spread thin and don’t have the right insights to improve performance and ultimately drive revenue. We know that the right technology can make all the difference in the contact center. AI has the power to make every contact center agent better, and faster.”

