About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
A chicken emerging from a coop
Feature

3 Ways to Improve EX and CX at the Same Time

4 minute read
Phil Britt avatar
August 10, 2022
Customer Experience
Employee experience is facing some major challenges. But brands can implement best practices that help both EX and CX.

“There is no doubt that a key contributor to CX improvement is EX,” Forrester said in a report on understanding the difference between the two, with fundamental disparities including:

  • EX is about getting people to bring their best selves to work every day, while CX centers around brand loyalty.
  • EX requires good relationships between employers and their employees, while CX is focused on relationships with the brand.

Despite these differences — and the challenges present for employee experience as a whole — there are three important things brands can do to optimize both EX and CX.

1. Link Programs

"We all understand intuitively that customer experience and employee engagement are linked, and yet many of us still operate CX and EX in separate silos,” said Elena Hutchinson, Medallia executive vice president of strategy and productmarketing.

She added that successful companies provide their leaders with a “complete view of the interlinked employee/customer experience that helps them get to root causes and actions more quickly and ultimately helps them compete moreeffectively in every aspect of their businesses.”

One Medallia telecommunications customer saw a 50% reduction in contact center churn after rolling out a CX program, according to Hutchison.

“Improving CX was also making employees' lives better,” she said. “Engaging with the CX program was making agents feel more empowered to have an impact, more connected with their roles and they were seeing the problems this program wasfixing were directly removing friction from their days too.”

Hutchison offered two other examples of customers combining CX and EX benefits:

  • One looked for top performers with dropping CX scores early in the pandemic, then used this analysis to identify employees who needed additional support in transitioning to remote work.
  • Another used a mix of direct customer feedback plus employee and manager feedback to optimize their employee onboarding and training paths.

Ask frontline employees how they would improve CX, Hutchison recommended. “Act on a few of those ideas and you may well find you earn both customer and employee loyalty."

Related Article: The 2022 Golden Rule of CX: Treat Employees How You Treat Your Customers

2. Unify Communications

“For brands to embody a customer-obsessed culture, they must consistently strive to build better connections, conversations and engagement with their customers,” said Joe Corso, Vonage CMO.

He added that successful customer-obssessed brands create an environment that inspires workers to help customers.

“After all, a company’s employee experience directly translates to the treatment that their customers will receive. By upholding a seamless employee experience, businesses can empower teams to deliver the same high-quality help andsupport to their customers.”

One example of good EX and CX in action, according to Corso? Headsets.com (a Vonage customer).

“Through investments in the right unified communications and contact center technology, as well as strategically built internal and external communications workflows, Headsets.com gives team members a more reliable, fast, simple andintegrated experience.”

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Aug
11
Sun and Ski Sports: Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Use Audience Segmentation to Maximize Customer Engagement
Webinar
How Mixed Media Modeling Can Unlock Significant Value
Aug
16
How Mixed Media Modeling Can Unlock Significant Value
Stop wasting money and start gleaning insights
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
Aug
17
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
How Great Organizations Empower Customer Experience Teams
Webinar
Curating the customer experience through integrated data insights
Aug
23
Curating the customer experience through integrated data insights
Identify the analytics capablities that drive value
Webinar
internal-communications-4500x3000
Aug
24
2022 State of Internal Communications: Trends, Challenges and more
A Simpplr Research Webinar
Conference
Digital Workplace Experience - Q4 2022
Oct
12
Digital Workplace Experience - Q4 2022
Succeeding in the Era of the Intelligent Workplace
Webinar
Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Aug
11
Sun and Ski Sports: Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Use Audience Segmentation to Maximize Customer Engagement
Webinar
How Mixed Media Modeling Can Unlock Significant Value
Aug
16
How Mixed Media Modeling Can Unlock Significant Value
Stop wasting money and start gleaning insights
Webinar
Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Aug
11
Sun and Ski Sports: Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Use Audience Segmentation to Maximize Customer Engagement
Webinar
How Mixed Media Modeling Can Unlock Significant Value
Aug
16
How Mixed Media Modeling Can Unlock Significant Value
Stop wasting money and start gleaning insights
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
Aug
17
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
How Great Organizations Empower Customer Experience Teams
Webinar
Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Aug
11
Sun and Ski Sports: Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Use Audience Segmentation to Maximize Customer Engagement

As such, the company’s agents can more easily collaborate with co-workers, resolve customer problems and create a great overall experience.

3. Provide Agent Support

A great employee experience translates into a great customer experience 85% of the time, said Cory Peace, Simplr head of operations, citing an IDC report. And to foster that employee experience, companies need to provide human-centeredsupport.

“In the new work-from-home era, customer service can be an isolating job, creating even higher attrition rates,” explained Peace. “Fostering a sense of community, especially in a remote work environment, must be encouraged and employeesshould feel comfortable chatting through internal platforms.”

“Additionally,” he continued, “managers should be proactive in publicly sharing wins and agent success in employee communication channels, making sure that agents' hard work is valued.”

Beyond the human support, technological support is also needed to provide a great employee experience.

“The cost center mentality of customer service teams prioritizes quantity over quality and pushes agents to do the bare minimum, resulting in okay efficiency metrics and worse customer and employee satisfaction scores,” said Peace.

“The technology to fix these problems exists, and it starts with empowering agents with the information they need the moment they need it to serve the customer the best way possible."

Related Article: The Secret for Any Customer Experience Strategy: Listen to Frontline Employees

Final Thoughts

“Investing in EX will generate long-term business benefits,” the Forrester report noted. “Organizations that have already achieved high [employee] engagement levels have achieved something that others will struggle to duplicate and willremain a differentiator for years to come.”

CX, profitability, productivity and employee retention are all benefactors of a good EX program, the Forrester report concluded. And using the three techniques above can help maximize those benefits.

Tags

customer experienceemployee experiencecxmcustomer engagement#martechcustomer service and support

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
The Organization of the Future
A Blueprint for structuring your optimal customer data team
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Drive Successful DCX with Collaboration and Cooperation
Insights for strategic partners on customers’ DCX challenges
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
eBook
The Organization of the Future
A Blueprint for structuring your optimal customer data team
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Drive Successful DCX with Collaboration and Cooperation
Insights for strategic partners on customers’ DCX challenges
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now