PHOTO: Shutterstock

San Francisco-based conversational AI software company Gupshup announced its acquisition of Dotgo last week.

Berkeley Heights, NJ-based, Dotgo has grew rapidly 2021, the company says, as it has gained traction in areas such as North America, Europe, India, Brazil, and Nigeria. Using messaging as a platform (MaaP) in partnership and pre-integrated with Google's Jibe platform, Dotgo has since been selected to operate business messaging at several mobile operators. Both large and small businesses in emerging markets use Gupshup to build conversational experiences across marketing, sales and support.

Gupshup is looking to further their conversational AI capabilities with the acquisition, while the company works to expand their services globally with the help of Dotgo. Gupshup's already up and running conversational AI is set to utilize RCS messaging after their acquisition of Dotgo — with hopes of furthering the reach of their messaging platform.

Dotgo looks at RCS as the future of messaging — designed to move mobile networks beyond "texting." With technologies such as the RichO, RichSMS, Bot Store, and MaaP, Dotgo believes they're fostering the growth of RCS business messaging.

With plans to leverage Dotgo's strong experience and presence in areas abroad, Gupshup hopes the recent acquisition will help strengthen their conversational AI messaging platform — enabling businesses and developers to build rich customer experiences. The company hopes to use Dotgo — as a strong partner with Google, Mavenir, Synchronoss, Vodafone and Orange, to help brands continue to integrate, with simple APIs, the RCS channel into their customer communications, whether for sales, support, services, or other business processes.

"RCS business messaging is destined to change the way businesses communicate with their customers," says Inderpal Singh Mumick, co-founder and CEO of Dotgo. "We started Dotgo to create APIs that make it easy for brands and other players in the ecosystem to adopt RCS, while taking care of and hiding all the backend complexity from our customers. With the addition of RCS, Gupshup will undoubtedly be the strongest IP messaging company, and thus helps us accelerate our mission."