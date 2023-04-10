Twitter subscriptions, legal implications of generative AI, metadata — there’s an increasing number of digital issues for companies to navigate.

These are just a few topics from this past week on CMSWire. Read on for these stories, how to make use of old content and more.

Navigating the Growing Digital Realm

Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:

Twitter Blue: Is Twitter Verification Worth It for Marketers? Michelle Hawley | April 7. Twitter has introduced a monthly subscription plan to pay for a blue checkmark and other capabilities. This article discusses ways to determine if Twitter Blue is a worthwhile investment, covering various subscription plans and the marketing perspective.

Need to Get Scrappy? Use Your DAM Metadata Jake Athey | April 7. Here’s a discussion on how to get value out of old content. Content creators and marketers can use metadata to effectively repurpose existing assets, enabling automation and machine learning systems to personalize content for various audiences and contexts.

Mastering UX/CX Design: Privacy Meets Omnichannel Harmony Dom Nicastro | April 6. This week, CMSWire airs an interview with Contributor Nav Thethi on the balance of employee experiences vs. CX, privacy and omnichannel approaches.

Reduce Customer Rage: Top Tips for Contact Center Success Phil Britt | April 6. When boosting CX, how can a company deal with customer angst? This article covers five tips on how to diffuse difficult situations and improve CX.

The Legal Implications of Generative AI David Weldon | April 5. The article addresses two of the most pressing legal concerns surrounding the use of generative AI tools: copyright violations and data privacy issues. Companies must ensure AI systems protect sensitive personal and confidential information to maintain compliance.

CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas

You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12.

Here's our Session of the Week:

If you need to identify and evaluate suitable technology suppliers for your digital and customer experience initiatives — who doesn't — this workshop is for you.



Join your host Tony Byrne — founder of Real Story Group, a fiercely-independent, pro-customer analyst firm — for the inside scoop on how to match your unique needs with the right technology marketplaces and vendors, ranging from CMS and DAM to Email Marketing and more. Tony will teach you how to replace outdated, waterfall methods with a modern approach to technology selection.

Connect With Our Editorial Team

Speaking of connections, there are a few ways we encourage you to connect with our Editorial team:

Got a news tip? Send it [email protected].

Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.

Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].