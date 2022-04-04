Digital transformation services supplier, OSF Digital, based in Quebec City, announced on March 24, 2022, the acquisition of Netnomics, a Germany-based Salesforce partner with experience in Salesforce Marketing Cloud and clients across the DACH region.

With this acquisition, OSF Digital hopes to improve its ability to offer marketing automation projects in Europe.

“Netnomics is a highly established company already recognized by its customers and our partners as a significant player in the DACH region in supporting its customers in their Marketing Automation projects,” said Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.

An Expansion of Offerings

This merger will add to OSF Digital's existing team of 1,800+ professionals spread over 49 worldwide locations, bringing in some of the brightest minds in CRM and Salesforce specialists to help drive their business strategy and relationships.

OSF Digital walks companies through their complete digital transformation path, deploying omnichannel and multi-cloud solutions, as well as commerce optimization, to help them flourish in today's fast-changing market environment. Retail, manufacturing, consumer products, healthcare, automotive and other sectors are among their B2B and B2C clientele.

"We expect that the union of OSF and Netnomics will result in an enhanced OSF Digital Performance Marketing team. We will definitely bring more AI to the Marketing Automation space, and the Netnomics team will help us set this up and further develop this IP," said Szatvanyi.

What’s Next for OSF Digital?

The merger with Netnomics will mark the seventh company OSF Digital has acquired in the past 10 months and the eleventh overall. Some of the most notable purchases in the past include German-based successyou, UK-based Blueleaf and Spain-based Soul Ecommerce, all ecommerce companies acquired in 2019.

In 2021, OSF Digital also acquired New Jersey-based FitforCommerce and Australia-based Datarati.

According to Szatvanyi, "Through its acquisition of FitforCommerce, OSF Digital launched its Digital Strategy arm. Fitforcommerce, the well-known publishers of the Omnichannel Retail Index, are highly-regarded experts in digital commerce and omnichannel retail."

He went on to add that Datarati offers up the benefit of expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud within Australia and New Zealand.

OSF Digital has also introduced many products in the last two years, with more on the way in the following months.

The Customer Data Platform (CDP) Accelerator, a component of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud product, is one recent introduction. OSF Digital's CDP Accelerator assists business in gaining a better knowledge of and properly using all of their customer data to deliver amazing marketing and purchasing experiences.



Products that employ AI to assist retailers cut labor efforts and others that enhance order management capabilities will also be exciting to look out for, giving omnichannel businesses a boost.

