Optimove, a CRM marketing platform, has acquired Kumulos. Based in Dundee, Scotland, Kumulos offers a personalized messaging platform for mobile applications.

Optimove Founder and CEO Pini Yakuel said in a press release that the company would continue to add expanded capabilities. Email was already on the roadmap, and Kumulos, he said, "was a natural fit to offer this across mobile marketing as they provide an easy way to build out sophisticated mobile and web campaigns.”

Optimove’s AI-driven solutions autonomously determine next steps for customers and prospects. It also offers a customer data platform (CDP), and marketing teams can gain access to customer data to work on CRM campaigns. Kumulos adds native mobile capabilities.

With the Kumulos acquisition, Optimove now has the ability to:

Use mobile push notifications that support media, templates and deep linking

Create customized in-app messages with on-brand overlays and inbox messages for onboarding experiences, customer-based messaging and communications

Use customizable permission overlays and soft prompts as well as personalized rich media web push messages

Leverage geofences and beacon technology combined with real-time behavior, customer attributes and preferences

Use deep linking powered by universal smart links and web-to-app banners

“We were already partnered with Optimove and share an open, collaborative culture, so integrating our technology into its UI as a fully native solution was seamless,” Bob Lawson, co-founder of Kumulos, said in a press release. “Kumulos brings a unique blend of mobile messaging and engagement features to enable personalized mobile-first experiences for brands. Customers will be able to build these mobile campaigns and journeys directly from within Optimove from day one.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Blink CX Joins the Alida Partner Network

Alida, which offers a Total Experience Management (TXM) platform, has announced Blink CX, a customer experience (CX) consulting company, has joined its Partner Network to boost CX programs for organizations in the Philippines.

“Partnering with Alida will enable both companies to leverage on each other’s strengths to deliver value to customers in the areas of Experience Management,” Darwin Clark Jacquez, COO & vice president of sales for Blink CX, said in a press release. “There is great synergy between Blink CX capabilities and Alida value propositions that will help companies build loyalty from its customers.”

Blink CX offers advisory services, data science and access to global CX technology platforms.

“We are thrilled to work with a partner who is dedicated to innovation and strongly embodies what it means to put the voice of their customer first,” Steven Medeiros, SVP and general manager, APAC, Alida, said in a press release. “We look forward to creating a strong partnership with Blink CX that will not only deliver industry-leading CX solutions, but also provide an end-to-end personalized experience that enables brands to achieve their desired growth results.”

Related Article: LinkedIn Acquires Oribi, Jivox Debuts Digital Commerce Marketing, More News

Braze Debuts Braze for Commerce

Braze, a customer engagement platform, has announced a series of new products and enhancements called Braze for Commerce. The updates are designed to help retail and ecommerce marketers create personalized campaigns driven by first-party data.

With Braze for Commerce, marketers can:

Build recommendations from catalog data reused across campaigns using new Braze Content Blocks for Drag and Drop Editor

Use new Braze Catalogs to import product data into cross-channel messages

Use Braze to capture data with existing tools like Braze Surveys and new SMS click tracking

Use the enhanced Braze Audience Sync feature to unite owned and paid channels

Braze has also announced the general availability of its Shopify integration available in the Shopify App Store

"At the core of Shopify’s Ecosystem is our community of developers who give merchants access to critical commerce technology," Fatima Yusuf, director of commercial at Shopify, said in a press release. "We're happy to welcome Braze to the Shopify App Store, bringing its insight and experience in customer engagement to Shopify’s millions of merchants."

Related Article: Contentstack Runs on Microsoft Azure, Litmus Debuts Email Capabilities, More News

Reputation Launches Competitive Intelligence

Reputation, which provides reputation experience management (RXM), has introduced Competitive Intelligence. It includes access to deeper insights and analytics, according to company officials. Competitive Intelligence is a standalone product available to new and existing customers across all regions that pairs with Reputation’s RXM suite of products.

“Every company is searching through data to find their golden nugget to inform their business strategy, and Reputation is alleviating the pain of sifting through various data sources to enable a holistic view of a brand within one platform,” Pranav Desai, chief product officer of Reputation, said in a press release.

“To understand the world outside of a company’s four walls and get insight into what is and isn’t working for its competitors, businesses have to start relying on unstructured data to meet their goals.”

Reputation’s insights and analytics include machine learning and natural language processing.